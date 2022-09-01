Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
Home surveillance used to identify St. Louis County shooting suspect
Home surveillance footage led St. Louis County investigators to identify and eventually detain a shooting suspect.
KSDK
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
Chesterfield, Town and Country, and Clayton are warning residents after break-ins in blue postal boxes. An investigation is ongoing.
KMOV
Person hospitalized after being hit by driver in Metro East
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A person is recovering at a local hospital after being hit by a car in the Metro East Thursday evening. Police and ambulances blocked part of the 4000 block of Mississippi Ave near IL 157 before 8 p.m. in Cahokia Heights after a person was hit. Their condition is unknown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
KMOV
At least 1 person killed in 5-car North County crash involving FedEx truck
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a fatal crash shut down a portion of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County early Friday morning. The crash happened on Westbound 270 at New Florissant. Police said at least five cars were involved, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a U-Haul box truck. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported at least one person was found dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
spotonillinois.com
Three inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10
Alton tennis player Lillian Schuler won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 24 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
Byers' Beat: How a 1990s car theft problem has come back to haunt the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police Maj. Janice Bockstruck said the Hyundai/Kia theft crisis is giving her a bit of déjà vu. In the 1990s, Bockstruck told me she was around when Chryslers were the hot car for thieves. Back then, the tool of choice was a...
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
Advocates energized after St. Louis' top attorney files motion to free Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' top prosecutor is trying to set a convicted murderer free. Lamar Johnson has been behind bars for nearly 30 years for a crime he says he didn't commit and serves a life sentence. Since then, Johnson has claimed his innocence. With a recanted witness...
FOX2now.com
The little blue sign that could save lives
A retired railroad worker said he’s seen too many tragedies involving trains striking vehicles on railroad crossings. The most recent tragedy occurred in a rural part of St. Charles County, earlier this week.
Tensions rise at East St. Louis town hall discussing flood relief
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis residents and flood victims filled almost every seat at Wednesday's town hall. They didn't hold back from demanding answers on how to get help almost a month after the flood. "I'm here at the meeting, I'm trying to see if they're...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri woman indicted for $204,095 in fraudulent loans from federal pandemic program
(The Center Square) – A St. Peters, Missouri, woman was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for alleged fraud in obtaining $204,095 in loans from a program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic. Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank...
Comments / 0