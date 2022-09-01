ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Are Russians collectively guilty of the regime’s crimes?

By Alexander J. Motyl, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NL0Q_0hdrAnRB00
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky A woman and her child wearing t-shirts with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, walk in the Artillery museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Aug. 20, 2022.

Recent talk of travel restrictions for all Russians has produced a debate about the morality of such a step. Is it right for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opponents to be lumped together with Putin’s supporters? Isn’t a blanket prohibition unjust?

The answer is that it depends on whether Russians do or do not collectively share some trait that would warrant such a punitive measure. Obviously, it can’t be the mere fact of being Russian or speaking Russian or living in Russia.

The only trait that could justify collective opprobrium would have to be behavioral. If all Russians acted in a manner that enabled, promoted or directly caused the Putin regime’s crimes, then all Russians would be guilty or responsible collectively for those crimes.

Sergey Radchenko, the Wilson E. Schmidt Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, has argued that Russians aren’t collectively responsible for any crimes: “There are many Russians who shamefully support Putin’s hideous aggression in Ukraine — directly, by waging war, and indirectly, for example by refusing to condemn Russia, or by maintaining false detachment as if the war is no concern of theirs. I will judge them individually, and let myself be judged, too, but only to the extent that they and I are personally responsible for specific crimes and misdeeds.”

Significantly, he insists that collective responsibility or guilt is a totalitarian notion (tell that to Alexander the Great when he razed cities), thereby overlooking the inconvenient fact that the Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung, the German theologian Martin Niemöller, and the German philosopher Karl Jaspers all spoke of German collective guilt for Nazi crimes. They may have been wrong to do so, but their anti-Nazi and anti-totalitarian credentials are impeccable.

In fact, while the notion of collective guilt is no longer accepted by most Germans, they do acknowledge that they share a collective responsibility for Adolf Hitler’s crimes. As a leading German politician recently put it: “Our collective responsibility remains. It extends to future generations and to Germans whose families came to Germany after National Socialism.”

In sum, if the Germans could have felt collectively guilty, or still feel collectively responsible for Hitler’s crimes, so, too, can the Russians. They may have participated directly in killing innocent Ukrainians (or Georgians or Chechens or Crimean Tatars …) or they may have supported the killing of these people. Support could be expressed publicly, as in taking part in pro-regime demonstrations, voting for Putin, or smearing a “Z” on some wall, or it could be expressed privately, as in feeling pleasure that Crimea is “ours” again, lauding Putin for making Russia great, or failing to express outrage at the regime’s crimes. This last action — or, rather, the absence thereof — is important. One can become complicit in a crime by perpetrating it, supporting it, or failing to condemn it. Commission of crimes is punishable by law. Supporting or failing to condemn them is not illegal, but it is immoral.

Of course, the mere fact that individual Russians may be morally complicit in crimes does not yet translate into collective guilt or collective responsibility. Numbers matter, as do sustained patterns of behavior. Germans overwhelmingly supported the Hitler regime and overwhelmingly failed to condemn its actions between 1933, when Hitler came to power, and 1945, when World War II ended and the Nazi regime collapsed. To be sure, the Nazi repressive apparatus was efficient and terrifying. Although the very real possibility of being arrested for some minor protest affected what Germans could or could not have done under Hitler’s regime, we still regard them as collectively having “fallen.”

Putin and his criminal regime have enjoyed fantastic levels of support in Russia for the past two decades. His popularity has often approached 90 percent and usually remains in the 60-80 percent range. Russians cheered when he violated international law, invaded the Donbas, and annexed Crimea in 2014. The war against Ukraine provoked some initial demonstrations and mass flight from Russia, but Putin’s popularity remains distressingly high even as thousands of Russians are losing their lives in Ukraine. Many Russians openly support the looting, killing, raping and, ultimately, genocide in Ukraine.

If 100 percent of all Russians must be guilty of some action in order for their guilt or responsibility to be deemed collective, then Russians cannot be collectively guilty or responsible. But neither can Germans. If we loosen the requirement and substitute “an overwhelming majority” for 100 percent, then collective guilt or responsibility becomes plausible.

What, then, should Russians do? A courageous Russian soldier, Pavel Filatyev, who recently published a scathing critique of the war and regime, has an answer. He’s opposed to apologizing to Ukrainians. One apologizes “when one steps on someone’s foot. At the moment, to say ‘excuse me’ is insufficient.”

What would be sufficient? The international community and the Hague will have to decide that. In the meantime, Russians could help their cause by expressing collective shame and outrage at the Putin regime’s genocidal behavior. Both shame and outrage entail no risk and can be expressed easily by an overwhelming majority. They won’t end Putin’s regime, but they’d be a start toward Russia’s moral regeneration.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”

Comments / 7

Related
The Hill

Why the US is becoming more brazen with its Ukraine support

The Biden administration is arming Ukraine with weapons that can do serious damage to Russian forces, and, unlike early in the war, U.S. officials don’t appear worried about Moscow’s reaction. In the past several months, Washington has detailed tranches of new drones, harder-hitting missiles and deadly rocket systems...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The pending collapse of the United States of Political Correctness

As one of the great Chico Marxist quotes of all time asks: “Who are you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?” Every day it seems that more of our political leaders are asking — maybe ordering — Americans to ignore the wrongs they plainly see, in favor of narratives that are built on false and self-destructive ideology.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Jaspers
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Martin Niemöller
Person
Adolf Hitler
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups...
PROTESTS
The Hill

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

NORRTALJE, Sweden (AP) — Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden’s national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills. Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept....
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Russians
The Hill

These GOP figures have knocked Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Many Republicans have rallied to former President Trump’s defense over the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home, echoing his claims that the move was politically motivated and unjustified. However, a number of GOP figures have broken ranks to defend the Department of Justice (DOJ) and critique Trump’s handling...
POTUS
The Hill

US ambassador to Russia retiring

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow on Sunday and will officially retire when he returns home, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Russia announced on Sunday. Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, will fill Sullivan’s spot until his successor is appointed.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

China’s cost-free gulag for Muslims

China’s prolonged detention of more than 1 million Muslims in Xinjiang represents the largest mass incarceration of people on religious grounds since the Nazi era. Yet, disturbingly, China has incurred no international costs. Chinese President Xi Jinping, the brain behind the scheme, and his inner circle have faced no...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
The Hill

Gorbachev’s home village remembers him well

PRIVOLNOYE, Russia (AP) — As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too. The Soviet Union’s reformist last leader, who died Tuesday at age 91, grew up in Privolnoye, a village of about 3,000 in southern Russia’s Stavropol region, the son of peasants. He retained the region’s distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy’s common touch.
POLITICS
The Hill

Liz Truss to be UK’s next prime minister

Liz Truss will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning the race on Monday to lead the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party. Truss will take over the role from Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation in July as his relationship with Conservative lawmakers soured over his handling of a number of issues. Truss served as foreign secretary under Johnson.
POLITICS
The Hill

Climate change lawsuits jeopardize America’s national security

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a reminder that energy security is both a national security issue and a household financial security issue. When oil and gas prices go up for any reason, including due to supply side constraints from this war, the nation struggles to find affordable alternative supplies and ends up buying energy from disagreeable and undemocratic foreign regimes, undoubtedly helping to prop them up.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

US Navy assault ship takes part in Baltic Sea training

ABOARD USS KEARSARGE (AP) — U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is taking part in international training in the Baltic Sea amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the region. The Kearsarge is the first ship of the Wasp class to take part in international training...
MILITARY
The Hill

Here are the Russian oil executives who have died in the past nine months

The death of a top Russian oil executive this week is the latest in a string of oil executives in the country who have reportedly died from suicide or in accidents this year. Russian media outlets reported that Ravil Maganov, the chairman of the board of Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, died on Thursday after falling out of a window at a hospital where he was being treated. TASS, the state-run news agency, reported that an unnamed law enforcement source said Maganov died by suicide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Russian forces not receiving combat bonuses in Ukraine: UK intelligence

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Sunday that Russian forces in Ukraine have likely not received combat bonuses, hampering morale. “Russian forces continue to suffer from morale and discipline issues in Ukraine,” the ministry said in a Twitter thread. “In addition to combat fatigue and high casualties, one of the main grievances from deployed Russian soldiers probably continues to be problems with their pay.”
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

681K+
Followers
80K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy