ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community

SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slidell, LA
City
Lacombe, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Business
City
Covington, LA
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Georgia State
City
Folsom, LA
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Madisonville, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds

One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Jason Scott
Person
Nicholas Daniel
KPLC TV

TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Property Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tammany Transfers#Electa S Wood#Mercedes Subdivision#Adams Equipment#Machine Shop Inc#Strain Metal Works Llc#Soell Drive 21473#Peace Enterprises Llc#Abita Springs#H S Holdings Llc#Covington Alexiusville#Amber Court
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
brproud.com

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.

Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Flash flood warning until 6pm

Heavy water laden thunderstorms are working their way through the region. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans, Jefferson parishes.
JEFFERSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy