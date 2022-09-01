Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
an17.com
Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community
SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
L'Observateur
87-year-old nears end of record-breaking journey down Mississippi River
HAHNVILLE — At 87 years old, Dale “Grey Beard” Sanders is just days away from reclaiming the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to ever paddle the entire length of the Mississippi River. Sanders passed through the River Parishes Wednesday on day 79 of his...
NOLA.com
Facing substitute shortage, St. Tammany school district might turn to outside agency
Hoping to reduce gaps in substitute teacher coverage -- and relieve pressure on administrators and teachers scrambling to find substitutes -- the St. Tammany Parish school system might turn to an outside company. The School Board on Thursday introduced a measure to outsource substitute employment to a company that specializes...
magnoliareporter.com
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
Mississippi man plants unusual fast-growing hardwoods
In late June, Eddie Baker planted some trees on his land in the Palmetto community that have folks talking. “There’s been a tremendous amount of interest in them,” said Baker, 71. “I’ve had phone calls, visits. People use the word-of-mouth grapevine. They want to know what it is.”
KPLC TV
TROPICS UPDATE: Newly Formed Tropical Storm Earl Not A Threat to SW Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As of 10:00 PM Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is continuing advisories on newly formed Tropical Storm Earl. The tropical storm was located 90 miles northeast of Saint Thomas as of Saturday night, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Currently, upper-level winds are helping keep the system less organized and limiting intensification.
theadvocate.com
The history behind Louisiana’s former ‘No Man’s Land’ and the people who lived there
Ric Trout, of Lafayette, was interested in writing a historical screenplay when he asked Curious Louisiana: “What was known as the Free State (aka: No Man’s Land) in early Louisiana history? Was an unknown ethnic group found living there?”. The answer could be enough to inspire a screenplay....
“Last Island” —Louisiana’s Very Own Resort Island
Did you know that Louisiana had its own resort island?. Yep. It’s true. Louisiana had its own resort island about 200 years ago… and it was a pretty popular spot. In the early 1800s, the resort island known as Last Island was a nice getaway for Louisiana residents.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
brproud.com
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
theadvocate.com
Could Louisiana open its power market to competition? Utilities hope not.
Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities. Power suppliers are eagerly watching the...
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
WDSU
Traffic now flowing near crash on Interstate 10 eastbound at Mississippi line
SLIDELL, La. — A crash caused major backups Friday morning in St. Tammany Parish. State police said both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near mile marker 270, which is two miles west of the Mississippi state line, were closed because of the crash. Traffic is now flowing smoothly in...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Asking for Volunteers for Elmer’s Island Beach Cleanup. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is looking for volunteers for their next beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in collaboration with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is being hosted in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup Day.
wbrz.com
1 adult, 5 teenagers arrested for breaking into and vandalizing St. John elementary school
LAPLACE - Five teenagers and one adult were arrested for breaking into an elementary school and trashing it on a weekend in early August. St. John deputies said they were called by school workers Monday, Aug. 8, when employees of Emily C. Watkins Elementary found multiple classrooms vandalized. Deputies said...
Flash flood warning until 6pm
Heavy water laden thunderstorms are working their way through the region. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans, Jefferson parishes.
