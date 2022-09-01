Read full article on original website
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSU football is back in action against Florida State tonightTina HowellTallahassee, FL
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
NOLA.com
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.
With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?
I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NOLA.com
Photos: Southern Decadence parades through the French Quarter
Southern Decadence celebrated its 50th anniversary with a colorful walking parade through the French Quarter Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New Orleans. This year's theme was 'Jazz. Burlesque. Decadent. New Orleans.'
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Sept. 6
A New Orleans native now studying at The Juilliard School, recently became the first tuba player to win the Duo Competition at the Music Academy during the Santa Barbara, California, program’s prestigious Summer Festival. The win awards Williams a $5,000 prize and the chance to perform a new piece by composer Christopher Cerrone at a recital next summer.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
New Orleans public schools have fewer certified teachers, but does that really matter?
Across Louisiana, 12.5% of teachers are uncertified, the most recent state data shows. But in New Orleans, where all public schools are run by charter organizations, that number is much higher, at about 55%. Perhaps that's no surprise: charter schools have the freedom to hire anyone they deem a qualified,...
New Orleans Nun Found Alive in West Africa
After being held captive for over five months a New Orleans nun was found alive in West Africa.
Loyola Maroon
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NOLA.com
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
NOLA.com
Photos: Massive rainbow fleur-de-lis painted on Bourbon Street, thanks to NOPD officer
Bourbon Street has a colorful addition just in time for Southern Decadence, the LGBTQ-oriented festival that draws thousands of visitors to the French Quarter. The giant rainbow fleur-de-lis covers most of the intersection of Bourbon and St. Ann streets in New Orleans. It was paid for by New Orleans police...
fox8live.com
Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NOLA.com
Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'
Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
WWL-TV
Flooding at Napoleon and Dryades
Street flooding hit New Orleans on Sunday. Johann Castro provided video.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
houmatimes.com
Heart Attack Patient Recovering After ‘Divine Intervention’ by Ochsner Cardiologist at New Orleans Airport
A 70-year-old man is recovering safely at Ochsner Medical Center—New Orleans following a dramatic resuscitation by an Ochsner Health cardiologist that friends and family describe as “divine intervention.”. Joseph Gormley, a California resident, had no plans for an extended stay in the Crescent City when he landed in...
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
whereyat.com
Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love
New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
NOLA.com
With fewer volunteer firefighters, Jefferson Parish explores consolidating west bank departments
Decades ago, when Bryan Adams joined the Terrytown Volunteer Fire Department, the force had a roster of about 150 active, certified volunteers. Today, that number is closer to five, according to the department’s president. “There are no volunteers left,” said Adams, a top aide to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia...
NOLA.com
Older adults are the target audience as museums add art programming
It took nine decades, but Raymond Lewis finally got to step out on Mardi Gras Day with Black Masking Indians. "Never in my lifetime," he said, "I didn't think I would be dressing with an Indian group." But not only did Lewis get an invitation from Big Chief Darryl Montana...
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
