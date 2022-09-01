ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Big Apple cops bail out the Big Easy? New Orleans will give it another try.

With New Orleans' murder rate in the red zone and cops fleeing the force, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has dusted off a quarter-century-old playbook: She’s called in the NYPD. Just as former Mayor Marc Morial did when crime and killing engulfed the city in the 1990s, Cantrell is enlisting veterans of the nation's largest municipal police force to shore up a flagging department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Sept. 6

A New Orleans native now studying at The Juilliard School, recently became the first tuba player to win the Duo Competition at the Music Academy during the Santa Barbara, California, program’s prestigious Summer Festival. The win awards Williams a $5,000 prize and the chance to perform a new piece by composer Christopher Cerrone at a recital next summer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security

Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell recall effort steps up signing events over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Citizens lined up at locations around the city Saturday (Sept. 3) to add their signatures to a petition effort aimed at forcing a recall election for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Signing events were staged Saturday in Carrollton, Algiers and New Orleans East. More signing tables...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Harrah's New Orleans opens brand new 5,700-square-foot Caesars Sportsbook: 'We nailed it'

Last Friday, seven days before the new sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans opened, general manager Samir Mowad had that same feeling a bettor gets when the wrong cards appear. "Seven days ago, I would have bet against us," said Mowad against the backdrop of the glittering new 5,700-square-foot space. "I was questioning whether we were gonna make it happen, but to the credit of our entire team, we surely did."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love

New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

