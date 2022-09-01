A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.

KENNER, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO