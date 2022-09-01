Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
With fewer volunteer firefighters, Jefferson Parish explores consolidating west bank departments
Decades ago, when Bryan Adams joined the Terrytown Volunteer Fire Department, the force had a roster of about 150 active, certified volunteers. Today, that number is closer to five, according to the department’s president. “There are no volunteers left,” said Adams, a top aide to Jefferson Parish President Cynthia...
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
The Slidell Independent
Lots of Olde Towne ideas
SLIDELL – Ideas, ideas, ideas. There were plenty of them with lots of detail when the concept plan was introduced to residents on Monday night in the ongoing work to create an Olde Towne Slidell Master Plan. The Walker Collaborative, headed by consultant Phil Walker, was hired months ago...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 15-19, 2022; see list and other sales
Palmyra St. 2736: $285,000, Paul N. Sens to Hazlebrook Capital LLC. S. Peters St. 1107: $265,000, Insanis LLC to Makenli Shea Essert. S. Peters St. 1111: $219,000, Richard Jon Lazes to Joseph Robert Edward Tingley. St. Charles Ave. 1224: $186,000, Teresa O. Preston, William N. Preston Jr., William and Teresa...
gentillymessenger.com
Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend
The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
WDSU
Kenner police investigating Saturday morning homicide
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive. The victim was later identified as Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner. He...
WWL-TV
Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death. Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Quiroz was taken to the hospital...
LSP: Sunday morning crash in Lafourche claims life of Reserve man
For reasons unknown, Barrios, while in a right curve, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Sept. 6
A New Orleans native now studying at The Juilliard School, recently became the first tuba player to win the Duo Competition at the Music Academy during the Santa Barbara, California, program’s prestigious Summer Festival. The win awards Williams a $5,000 prize and the chance to perform a new piece by composer Christopher Cerrone at a recital next summer.
Warehouse District stabbing left woman hospitalized, suspects location unknown
The suspect left the scene soon after and the woman was taken to the hospital by EMS.
20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash
RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
NOLA.com
This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded
A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
WDSU
Kenner City Council moving to Heritage Hall
KENNER, La. — Kenner City Council meetings have moved to Heritage Hall in Rivertown. This comes after several city operations were moved to the Macy's building in Esplanade Mall after suffering damage from Hurricane Ida. Mayor Mike Glaser said the plan is to have all city government offices out...
L'Observateur
Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested for fuel theft
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft of Diesel Fuel from a Terrebonne Parish pump station. Jessie James Lambas, 41, of Chauvin, was arrested for Felony Theft charges for his involvement in the investigation. On August 23, 2022, the Terrebonne...
