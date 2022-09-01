ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

The Slidell Independent

Lots of Olde Towne ideas

SLIDELL – Ideas, ideas, ideas. There were plenty of them with lots of detail when the concept plan was introduced to residents on Monday night in the ongoing work to create an Olde Towne Slidell Master Plan. The Walker Collaborative, headed by consultant Phil Walker, was hired months ago...
SLIDELL, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Police blotter: Stabbing, shooting, carjacking in Gentilly over the weekend

The New Orleans Police Department reported a stabbing, a shooting and an attempted carjacking on Gentilly streets during the holiday weekend. A stabbing occurred mid-day on Sunday (Sept. 3) at Hamburg and LaFreniere streets. At about 1:50 p.m., the victim was stabbed multiple times by a stranger, police said. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner police investigating Saturday morning homicide

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on Loyola Drive. The victim was later identified as Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner. He...
KENNER, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed outside Kenner convenience store early Saturday

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide that's resulted in one man's death. Officials say that 43-year-old Alejandro Quiroz was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Quiroz was taken to the hospital...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Sept. 6

A New Orleans native now studying at The Juilliard School, recently became the first tuba player to win the Duo Competition at the Music Academy during the Santa Barbara, California, program’s prestigious Summer Festival. The win awards Williams a $5,000 prize and the chance to perform a new piece by composer Christopher Cerrone at a recital next summer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning. Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.
RACELAND, LA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NOLA.com

This Kenner thoroughfare is to get a $3 million upgrade - seven years after money awarded

A $3 million project to revitalize part of Power Boulevard in Kenner is finally moving forward -- seven years after the federal funding was allocated. The government awarded the money in 2015 to improve Power's pedestrian walkways, lighting and landscaping between West Esplanade Avenue and Vintage Drive. Kenner signed an agreement for the work the next year with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. After that, the project went dormant.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Kenner City Council moving to Heritage Hall

KENNER, La. — Kenner City Council meetings have moved to Heritage Hall in Rivertown. This comes after several city operations were moved to the Macy's building in Esplanade Mall after suffering damage from Hurricane Ida. Mayor Mike Glaser said the plan is to have all city government offices out...
KENNER, LA
L'Observateur

Orleans Parish Man Charged with Tax Crime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOEY J. STEVENSON, age 40, from New Orleans, was charged on September 1, 2022 with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc. The grand...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested for fuel theft

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man, in connection with a Theft of Diesel Fuel from a Terrebonne Parish pump station. Jessie James Lambas, 41, of Chauvin, was arrested for Felony Theft charges for his involvement in the investigation. On August 23, 2022, the Terrebonne...
CHAUVIN, LA

