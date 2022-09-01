Read full article on original website
Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August
TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
KSAT 12
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Driver killed, 5-year-old passenger injured after speeding driver tries to merge into lane their SUV was in, forcing them off the road
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed, and his 5-year-old passenger was injured when a driver tried to merge into the lane they were in, forcing them off the road. It happened Saturday afternoon around 3:35 p.m. on the 15000 block of Interstate 37 on the south side of town.
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed while crossing highway. Suspected drunken driver in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight and the driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid, police said. San Antonio police responded to a crash at about 1:34 a.m....
news4sanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
KSAT 12
Deputies looking for truck driver who left scene of crash that injured one, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck driver who left the scene of a crash that left one person critically injured. The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident via Facebook on Friday night.
KSAT 12
Man killed, 5-year-old injured in rollover on I-37 in Elmendorf
SAN ANTONIO – Henry Stevenson, 59, was killed Saturday afternoon after he swerved to avoid a truck that was coming into his lane. A 5-year-old who was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident was injured. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
nbc16.com
Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
KTSA
Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a man who crashed his motorcycle on the West side. It was just before 3 A.M. Friday when a driver on Loop 1604 spotted a motorcycle near West Military Drive. He stopped and called police. Officers...
BCSO credits social media for quick arrest of hit-and-run suspect
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is crediting social media for quickly finding a truck driver who allegedly ran over a man with his loaded flatbed trailer on Friday. Sheriff Javier Salazar said it all began when 30-year-old Yudi Samir Aguilar cut off an 18-wheeler while...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
KVUE
Boat owners asked to help stop spread of zebra mussels in Central Texas
In Texas, there are 30 lakes that are fully infested with zebra mussels. Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is one of them.
myfoxzone.com
San Antonio Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what specifically led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Friday morning. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Loop 1604 just before the Military Drive exit for a reported motorcycle crash around 3 a.m..
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
news4sanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office warns residents not to be alarmed by increase in gunfire
Dove hunting season began in some areas of northern Bexar County on Thursday, Sept. 1.
