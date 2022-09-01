ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCEN

Texas DPS reports 138 drivers stopped first weekend of August

TEXAS, USA — The videos above and below are from previous segments. On Sept.3, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Police chase ends with suspect crashing into gas line behind Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO – An early morning chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into an above-ground gas line behind a San Antonio Home Depot on the city’s North Side. San Antonio police said the suspect crashed into the gas line around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Home Depot located near Bitters Road and Highway 281.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nbc16.com

Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Man dies in early morning motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are reporting the death of a man who crashed his motorcycle on the West side. It was just before 3 A.M. Friday when a driver on Loop 1604 spotted a motorcycle near West Military Drive. He stopped and called police. Officers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
myfoxzone.com

San Antonio Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what specifically led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Friday morning. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Loop 1604 just before the Military Drive exit for a reported motorcycle crash around 3 a.m..
SAN ANTONIO, TX
newcivilengineer.com

Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute

TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

