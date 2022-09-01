Read full article on original website
New lawsuit could threaten fate of a massive redevelopment of the city's Sports Arena site
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been hit with another lawsuit challenging its decision to raise the height limit in the Midway District. This, just days before a city council committee will decide whether to select a developer to redevelop the San Diego Sports Arena. The lawsuit from Save...
8,800 County Residents in State Prisons, with Most from Southeast San Diego
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
Whatever Happened To… The VOSD Podcast
This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss whatever happened to… that SANDAG driving fee, San Diego’s food waste recycling program and the downtown homeless services hub. We’ve got a theme going on this week across Voice content — a look back on...
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
Firefighters halt North County brush fire to 30 acres
First responders are making good progress Sunday on a brush fire that has grown to 30 acres in North County, fire officials said.
Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego
A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
San Diego surgeon pleads guilty to taking millions in bribes from former Long Beach hospital owner
A San Diego neurosurgeon could face jail time after he pleaded guilty to accepting millions in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-closed Long Beach hospital. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and to violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute, the Department of Justice […]
Rancho Santa Fe Neurosurgeon Faces 5 Years in Prison for Part in $40M Kickback Scheme
A San Diego County neurosurgeon pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge that he accepted more than $3 million in bribes for performing surgery at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital. The owner of Pacific Hospital was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of...
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
Homes in Valencia Park evacuated after backyard mudslide
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home.
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing
According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St.
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
Falling branch injures 3 people on Vacation Isle
SDPD says the incident in the Mission Bay area happened around 4:41 p.m. on the 3100 block of Ingraham St.
Several people receive medical aid at Snapdragon Stadium amid heat wave
Several people at Snapdragon Stadium were treated by first responders Saturday amid dangerously hot conditions in the San Diego area, fire officials said.
San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures
San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
Seven Drivers Cited at Chula Vista Checkpoint
Seven drivers who were unlicensed or had suspended licenses were issued citations at a checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight in the 300 block of East H Street, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the CVPD. Of 4,416 vehicles...
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?
In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
School districts announce class, bus schedule changes due to local brush fire
Officials with the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District and the Mountain Empire Unified School District late Wednesday evening announced changes to bus and class schedules due to a brush fire in East County.
