Chula Vista, CA

Voiceof San Diego

Whatever Happened To… The VOSD Podcast

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts discuss whatever happened to… that SANDAG driving fee, San Diego’s food waste recycling program and the downtown homeless services hub. We’ve got a theme going on this week across Voice content — a look back on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
CBS LA

Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego

A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
CHINO HILLS, CA
Person
Mike Diaz
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures

San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Times of San Diego

Seven Drivers Cited at Chula Vista Checkpoint

Seven drivers who were unlicensed or had suspended licenses were issued citations at a checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday. The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight in the 300 block of East H Street, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the CVPD. Of 4,416 vehicles...
CHULA VISTA, CA
truecrimedaily

Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will you understand this Murrieta and Lemon Grove casual killer?

In the infinite flatness of southern California’s Imperial Valley, an irrigated desert of cropland and skin-frying heat, lies Calipatria State Prison, a mostly maximum-security Level IV warren of cellblocks, surrounded for miles by massive ag plots: white plastic-coated storage barns of alfalfa hay; acres of livestock to which the bales are fed; fields of greenly ripe, ruler-straight commodities like sweet corn and leaf lettuce; flocks of snowy egrets that feast in those fields on lizards, snakes, and mice; and, powering some of the valley’s energy, large pitches of solar arrays on barren parcels. More widely diffused are the sun-withered towns, mottled and cracked by dust storms, where cadres of prison guards live. Not much moves in the desert other than the birds and the wind, breezing over Colorado River water rushing down the concrete ditches. And, arriving every hour, females driving families in battered Corollas, coming to visit their lost loved ones.
LEMON GROVE, CA

