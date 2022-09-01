ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from  scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service Forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for more hot weather, with clear skies and highs in the mid 70s along the coast, 90s in San Francisco and parts of the East and South Bay, and lower triple digits in the Napa area and inland. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for much of the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Monday Morning News Update

California's Independent System Operator (ISO) said Sunday it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday. ISO said energy demands Sunday was reaching record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Mountain View Settles Lawsuit Over Rv Parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced Sept. 1, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city's dual ordinances--banning oversized vehicles from parking on "narrow streets" that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90 percent of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and "designed to banish the city's low-income populations."
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
foodgressing.com

Wipeout Bar & Grill San Francisco CA

When in San Francisco, Wipeout Bar & Grill is a fun and family-friendly California surf-themed restaurant that you should visit at the iconic Pier 39. Disclosure: We were hosted as media at Wipeout Bar & Grill. There you’ll find a selection of screamin’ starters; shreddin’ salads; paddlin’ pizzas; big wave...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate: John M. Lee

As a student of real estate my entire life, 2022 holds special interest for me as this prolonged real estate cycle is changing. Normally in September I write about what we can expect in our fall real estate market because it marks the start of our second selling season of the year in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

