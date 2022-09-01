ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 5

I
4d ago

Grayner was hired during Boudins version of a “shake up “ when he was elected....... Grayner obviously had nooo problems with that hostile take over............ “Live by the sword, die by the sword “ she got cut...........Boudin got recalled because he was not good enough........... The brood that he hired were fired because that were not good enough......... Defense minded attorneys are not fit to be District Attorneys IMHO....

Reply
3
I
4d ago

It appears Chief District Attorney B. Jenkins is the best Chief District Attorney the City of San Francisco has had in the last 20 years.........A Chief District Attorney who does their job......... Imagine that....... Vote 🗳 in November 🏆

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….

It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
sfrichmondreview.com

Real Estate: John M. Lee

As a student of real estate my entire life, 2022 holds special interest for me as this prolonged real estate cycle is changing. Normally in September I write about what we can expect in our fall real estate market because it marks the start of our second selling season of the year in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Monday Morning News Update

California's Independent System Operator (ISO) said Sunday it needs California to save even more electricity than previously believed, as the worst of the current heat waves descends on the state on Monday and Tuesday. ISO said energy demands Sunday was reaching record levels, and residents need to lower electricity use...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chesa Boudin
SFGate

The Daily 09-01-22: Nearly every elevator in San Francisco has an expired permit

There are approximately 10,800 elevators in the city of San Francisco, according to California’s Department of Industrial Relations. About 9,000 of those elevators — or 83% — have expired permits, many of which are multiple years old, according to public records reviewed by SFGATE. Read more.   • Current and former SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins staffers speak out • Lyft faces lawsuits from 17 passengers, drivers amid assault allegations
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Attorney General#Sentencing#Ap#Americans
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Mountain View Settles Lawsuit Over Rv Parking

A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced Sept. 1, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city's dual ordinances--banning oversized vehicles from parking on "narrow streets" that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90 percent of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and "designed to banish the city's low-income populations."
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sanjoseinside.com

Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks

Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After ‘Nazi’ and fraud scandals, San Francisco politician faces anti-gay slur mess

Leanna Louie just can’t help it. After being booted off of the ballot by City Attorney David Chiu last week for failing to prove her residency in District 4, the scandal-dogged wannabe Board of Supervisors candidate on Tuesday announced plans to challenge the decision. But Louie’s continued presence on the political stage could complicate things for her political allies, such as fellow D4 candidate Joel Engardio and interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Chiu may have done everyone a favor by kicking Louie off the ballot,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy