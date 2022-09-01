ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KLTV

Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday. According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Perjury

A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday afternoon on an aggravated perjury charge, after allegedly lying to a judge during a court hearing Thursday for a DWI charge, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. According to sheriff’s reports and the court docket, Ryan Keith Tucker appeared as scheduled...
Junior Cook
Bobby Irwin
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 1, 2022

ALLEN, STANLEY DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. KAMMER, RONALD DEAN – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. TADLOCK, RANDY WAYNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTIO. LACHENEY, MICHAEL JONATHON – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
CandysDirt

This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads

Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
Local Profile

H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond

If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released ​​updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
inforney.com

New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler

There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
