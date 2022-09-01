Read full article on original website
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
KLTV
Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday. According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Perjury
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday afternoon on an aggravated perjury charge, after allegedly lying to a judge during a court hearing Thursday for a DWI charge, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. According to sheriff’s reports and the court docket, Ryan Keith Tucker appeared as scheduled...
2 men accused of stealing chains from East Texas jewelry store
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two men are accused of stealing chains from a jewelry story in East Texas, and police are now looking for them. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 17 in Tyler when the men went to KGN Jewelers at the Broadway Square Mall. The clerk showed them necklaces then they allegedly […]
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 1, 2022
ALLEN, STANLEY DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. KAMMER, RONALD DEAN – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. TADLOCK, RANDY WAYNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTIO. LACHENEY, MICHAEL JONATHON – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Flood Mosquitoes' Causing Mayhem in North Texas After Last Week's Floods
This story has the community buzzing – literally. The summer drought kept the mosquitoes at bay, but last week's historic rains have created the perfect conditions to unleash an army of biting insects. All over North Texas, people are sharing reports of being swarmed at parks, gardens, and even...
This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads
Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
I-20 eastbound access road in Smith County closed due to truck fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of the I-20 eastbound access road is closed, TxDOT announced. There is a truck fire at mile marker 556 (US 69/Lindale). They advised drivers to use caution when in the area.
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
police1.com
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
H-E-B Is Brining Jobs To Plano, Texas And Beyond
If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available. On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.
inforney.com
New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler
There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
