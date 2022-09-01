ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders. On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state

A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
TYLER, TX
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Hopkins County, TX
Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
easttexasradio.com

Franklin County Boat House Fire

Fire heavily damaged a boat house with living quarters Saturday morning on Cypress Creek Drive in Franklin County. Firefighters from Mt. Vernon, South Franklin and Purley battled the blaze. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property. There were no injuries. Mt Vernon Fire Department Corporation Facebook...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

Brindle pup Lucky available for adoption in Tyler

My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Sept. 1, 2022

ALLEN, STANLEY DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. KAMMER, RONALD DEAN – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. TADLOCK, RANDY WAYNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTIO. LACHENEY, MICHAEL JONATHON – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Local Life#Fall Festival#Localevent#Photography#Art Food Preservation
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
eparisextra.com

Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association

On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Perjury

A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday afternoon on an aggravated perjury charge, after allegedly lying to a judge during a court hearing Thursday for a DWI charge, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. According to sheriff’s reports and the court docket, Ryan Keith Tucker appeared as scheduled...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
BROWNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A rural hospital is preparing to re-open its doors after closing down three years ago, this time under new ownership. Van Zandt Regional Hospital is located in Grand Saline. The new CEO of the hospital shares what they’re doing differently this time around. “Phase two is going to be opening the actual hospital, run 24/7 providing the ED [emergency department], the in-patient, the lab, x-ray, servicing traumas, transfers, all the things, and we’re staffing 24/7 with physicians here,” says the hospitals’ CEO, Richard Mathis.
GRAND SALINE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy