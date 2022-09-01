Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders. On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild...
inforney.com
Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state
A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
etxview.com
Mystery loves company: ‘Speakeasy’ uncovered in 1920s Tyler home renovated into B&B
Louis and Angel Sironen are living their dream as proprietors of their Tyler bed and breakfast The Wren in the Willows. Conveniently located between the hospital district and downtown, the beautifully restored, two-story craftsman-style house serves as an oasis in the world of hotel chains and owner-hosted Airbnbs. “We have...
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
easttexasradio.com
Franklin County Boat House Fire
Fire heavily damaged a boat house with living quarters Saturday morning on Cypress Creek Drive in Franklin County. Firefighters from Mt. Vernon, South Franklin and Purley battled the blaze. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property. There were no injuries. Mt Vernon Fire Department Corporation Facebook...
Brindle pup Lucky available for adoption in Tyler
My name is Lucky. I’m available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lucky is about a year old, has a gorgeous brindle coat, weighs about 40 pounds and is fully vetted. Lucky would be the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Lucky, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 1, 2022
ALLEN, STANLEY DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. KAMMER, RONALD DEAN – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. TADLOCK, RANDY WAYNE – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTIO. LACHENEY, MICHAEL JONATHON – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
eparisextra.com
Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association
On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Perjury
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday afternoon on an aggravated perjury charge, after allegedly lying to a judge during a court hearing Thursday for a DWI charge, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. According to sheriff’s reports and the court docket, Ryan Keith Tucker appeared as scheduled...
Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Flood Mosquitoes' Causing Mayhem in North Texas After Last Week's Floods
This story has the community buzzing – literally. The summer drought kept the mosquitoes at bay, but last week's historic rains have created the perfect conditions to unleash an army of biting insects. All over North Texas, people are sharing reports of being swarmed at parks, gardens, and even...
KLTV
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
KLTV
Van Zandt Regional Hospital reopens after 3-year closure
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A rural hospital is preparing to re-open its doors after closing down three years ago, this time under new ownership. Van Zandt Regional Hospital is located in Grand Saline. The new CEO of the hospital shares what they’re doing differently this time around. “Phase two is going to be opening the actual hospital, run 24/7 providing the ED [emergency department], the in-patient, the lab, x-ray, servicing traumas, transfers, all the things, and we’re staffing 24/7 with physicians here,” says the hospitals’ CEO, Richard Mathis.
Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines confirmed that the weapon found was a gun. “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and […]
Comments / 0