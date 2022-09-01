Read full article on original website
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Perjury
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday afternoon on an aggravated perjury charge, after allegedly lying to a judge during a court hearing Thursday for a DWI charge, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. According to sheriff’s reports and the court docket, Ryan Keith Tucker appeared as scheduled...
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
It’s Labor Day Weekend In East Texas, What’s To Do? Anything Fun?
It's Labor Day weekend in East Texas, for some people it means an extra day off and for others, it'll be just another normal weekend. No matter if you get a free day off or not, you'll be looking for something to do, just like any other weekend. Seeing how...
Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified
A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday. According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.
Upshur County District Clerk suspended after petition for removal
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A temporary order signed by a judge has suspended Upshur County District Clerk Karen Bunn on Thursday, effectively removing her from office. Following the order, Nicole Hernandez, who won a March primary election for the position is now acting as the district clerk. Bunn has been placed on suspension pending litigation, […]
TxDOT allows family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in Cherokee County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ally Goad will be remembered as a free spirit and a positive light who loved being around friends and family. “She was somebody that was always full of adventure and would drag anybody on those adventures with her,” said her mom Danette Goad. At just 22 years old, the Oklahoma native […]
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association
On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 2007 cold-case death of 19-year-old
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested in the 2007 murder of a Wood County teenager. Chad Earl Carr was arrested earlier on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
Man Eludes Choctaw County Deputies During Chase
Choctaw County authorities are searching for a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV. They identified the suspect as Jacob German. The pursuit began in Grant and went to Hamden in the vehicle he stole from Hugo. German bailed after driving into a wooded area and fled on foot.
Circle K Gas Station In Canton, TX Offering Gas Discount TODAY ONLY!
While gas prices have been going down recently, they are still above average for a lot of us. I have to say this though, gas companies have experienced RECORD profits based off our seemingly endless consumption and staunch refusal to move off fossil fuels so you would think they would want to help out folks more since they've gotten so RICH.
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
Wills Point Drug Bust
Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the Wills Point area. The search warrant seized approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills, six kilos of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms. They did not release any information about arrests, and the investigation continues.
