Hopkins County, TX

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Aggravated Perjury

A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Thursday afternoon on an aggravated perjury charge, after allegedly lying to a judge during a court hearing Thursday for a DWI charge, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports. According to sheriff’s reports and the court docket, Ryan Keith Tucker appeared as scheduled...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified

A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Mount Vernon boat house

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - A boat house with living quarters was destroyed by a fire Saturday. According to a social media post by the Mount Vernon Fire Fighters Corp, the fire broke out at a two-story boat house in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive. Crews from the Mount Vernon Fire Department, South Franklin Fire Department and Purley Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival, crews found the structure involved, with fire showing out the eves and front door. The report stated crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property.
MOUNT VERNON, TX
#Linus School Sports
KLTV

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Former local teachers arrested for alleged theft from RRV Fair Association

On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property. On Sept. 21, 2022, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail on the alleged charge of Theft of Property, $2,500 to $30k from the Red River Valley Fair Association. Steven Tucker served as Executive Director of the association and Susan Tucker was appointed by her husband as Executive Assistant.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Eludes Choctaw County Deputies During Chase

Choctaw County authorities are searching for a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV. They identified the suspect as Jacob German. The pursuit began in Grant and went to Hamden in the vehicle he stole from Hugo. German bailed after driving into a wooded area and fled on foot.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
101.5 KNUE

Circle K Gas Station In Canton, TX Offering Gas Discount TODAY ONLY!

While gas prices have been going down recently, they are still above average for a lot of us. I have to say this though, gas companies have experienced RECORD profits based off our seemingly endless consumption and staunch refusal to move off fossil fuels so you would think they would want to help out folks more since they've gotten so RICH.
CANTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wills Point Drug Bust

Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the Wills Point area. The search warrant seized approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills, six kilos of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms. They did not release any information about arrests, and the investigation continues.
WILLS POINT, TX

