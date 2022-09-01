Read full article on original website
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends with shots fired
A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Saturday, authorities said. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies stopped a red pickup truck in the area of Dodd Street and 48 Street and ordered the driver to get out of the car. “The driver […]
Antelope Valley Press
Six people arrested at sheriff’s department DUI checkpoint
LANCASTER — A total of six people were arrested, Thursday, during a driving under the influence checkpoint, in Lancaster, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on eastbound Avenue K, near Elm Avenue.
theavtimes.com
No DUI arrests at Lancaster checkpoint
LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but a dozen people were arrested for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Thursday night and early Friday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1,...
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Reports Uptick in Heat Related Emergencies
This holiday weekend heat wave can become dangerous if we are not prepared. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is reporting an uptick in heat-related emergencies, having to rescue hikers suffering dehydration and heat exhaustion. Deputy Steve Pratt with the LA County Sheriff’s Department said they use Air Rescue 5...
1 Ejected in 14 Freeway Vehicle Rollover Crash, 2 Hospitalized
Acton, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was ejected and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a 14 Freeway off-ramp Saturday night, Sept. 3, in the Acton neighborhood of Los Angeles County. At approximately 9:43 p.m., California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and rescue helicopter 15 were dispatched to...
No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident
No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
Man with gun shot, killed by deputies in South L.A. area: LASD
Deputies opened fire on a man who was allegedly armed with a gun in the Gramercy Park neighborhood Friday night. A caller reported a person with a gun in the 1800 block of West 108th Street in the unincorporated South Los Angeles area around 11:39 p.m. Arriving deputies said they were approached by an armed […]
Antelope Valley Press
Roadwork, Sept. 5, 2022
Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week. The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Driver Arrested for Firearms Possession, Passenger Arrested for Felony Warrant Related to October 2021 Shooting in Oxnard
SUSPECTS: Eric Harris, 18-year-old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: Community Center Park East, 800 Hobson Wy., Oxnard. On September 1st, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) located wanted subject, Luke Navarro, at Community Center Park East. Navarro was known to have a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a shooting that took place on October 29, 2021, in the 2500 blk. of Spur Dr. Navarro was in the company of Eric Harris, who was also involved in the 2021 shooting. Harris and Navarro entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot and were immediately contacted by Special Enforcement Unit Officers. During the high risk stop, Harris was observed discarding an item in the rear compartment of his sport utility vehicle.
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child. Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.
