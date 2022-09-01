ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Six people arrested at sheriff’s department DUI checkpoint

LANCASTER — A total of six people were arrested, Thursday, during a driving under the influence checkpoint, in Lancaster, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on eastbound Avenue K, near Elm Avenue.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

No DUI arrests at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but a dozen people were arrested for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Lancaster Thursday night and early Friday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1,...
LANCASTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident

No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Roadwork, Sept. 5, 2022

Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week. The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
EL MONTE, CA
KTLA

Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Driver Arrested for Firearms Possession, Passenger Arrested for Felony Warrant Related to October 2021 Shooting in Oxnard

SUSPECTS: Eric Harris, 18-year-old Oxnard resident. LOCATION: Community Center Park East, 800 Hobson Wy., Oxnard. On September 1st, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) located wanted subject, Luke Navarro, at Community Center Park East. Navarro was known to have a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a shooting that took place on October 29, 2021, in the 2500 blk. of Spur Dr. Navarro was in the company of Eric Harris, who was also involved in the 2021 shooting. Harris and Navarro entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot and were immediately contacted by Special Enforcement Unit Officers. During the high risk stop, Harris was observed discarding an item in the rear compartment of his sport utility vehicle.
OXNARD, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA

