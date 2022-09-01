Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Ducks racing for $1 million
PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday,...
Antelope Valley Press
Coalition seeks wider access to broadband
PALMDALE — The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley believes that where you live should not decide whether you have access to quality broadband. The coalition wants to bring fast, reliable and affordable broadband to rural portions of the Antelope Valley that have limited or no broadband access.
theavtimes.com
Schedule change for fireworks celebration this Saturday
PALMDALE – Due to an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service, gates for the Fireworks Celebration this Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater will not open until 5:30 p.m., organizers announced. Attendees are advised to plan for high temperatures by bringing handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed...
Antelope Valley Press
DC competes well at McFarland Invite
MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian High School cross country team kicked off its season at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday. In attendance at the meet were McFarland legendary coach Jim White, and most of the team, including top runner Thomas Valles, from the 1987 State Champion team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie “McFarland.”
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
gardenavalleynews.org
Gardena puts Zum on Buses
Gardena found itself on Good Morning America last week, the focus of a story about the Zum company and how it makes school bus travel safer for children. According to their website, “Zum is student transportation completely transformed, putting safety and transparency at the forefront. It all comes together on an easy to use app that ensures the peace of mind that comes with knowing where your kids are in real time. A live bus map lets you know when the bus is coming, when your child arrives at school, and when they are heading home.”
South Pasadena News
Giant Yard Sale Hosted by SPTOR September 9 and 10
A giant yard sale, with all proceeds going to support the building and decorating of South Pasadena’s float in the 2023 Rose Parade, is set for Friday, September 9 and 10 at the War Memorial Building in the city. Sales days are 9 a.m. to 5 pm. on September...
2urbangirls.com
Two shot at quinceanera celebration in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning for treatment of wounds suffered in a shooting at a quinceanera they were attending in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of East Avenue K, according to Lt. Michael Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Antelope Valley Press
White substance coats Littlerock streets
LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
thedowneypatriot.com
Oregon community rallies after Downey family struck by tragedy
DOWNEY – An Oregon family with Downey ties was on the receiving end of a generous outpouring of support, after the sudden loss of their patriarch sent them reeling. Ryan and Laura Hodak met as students at Warren High School, during Ryan’s senior year. They were high school sweethearts.
Antelope Valley Press
Roadwork, Sept. 5, 2022
Palmdale officials have announced a number of road closures for the upcoming week. The closures, in effect through Sunday unless otherwise noted, include:
Antelope Valley Press
City lands contract for landscaping
LANCASTER — Van Nuys-based Parkwood Landscape Maintenance Inc. will keep the City of Lancaster’s landscaping looking good under an approximately $1.86 million, two-year contract with the city for landscape maintenance services. The contract is good from September through August 2023. The second year of contract, from September 2023...
Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners
“Those showing up for food come and never leave," said the man behind a petition calling for the relocation of Christian Outreach in Action, which some say has led to an increase in crime, violence, yelling, loitering and other problems. The post Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire called the Mint Fire broke out north east of Santa Clarita in Acton Saturday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a brush fire on the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Antelope Valley Press
Sierra Highway crash kills one
PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
Antelope Valley Press
More public input sought on Ruby Ridge
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission continued a public hearing for a proposed tentative tract map for a subdivision of approximately 27 gross acres into 111 single-family residential lots at the northeast corner of Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8 to allow more time for the applicant to re-notice neighbors.
Antelope Valley Press
Valley taking steps to conserve water
PALMDALE — Brown, parched lawns are perhaps locally the most outwardly visible sign of the extreme drought gripping the state, and the water conservation requirements put in place to address it. As the lawns show, Antelope Valley residents are working to cut their water use, and many are acting...
