Gardena found itself on Good Morning America last week, the focus of a story about the Zum company and how it makes school bus travel safer for children. According to their website, “Zum is student transportation completely transformed, putting safety and transparency at the forefront. It all comes together on an easy to use app that ensures the peace of mind that comes with knowing where your kids are in real time. A live bus map lets you know when the bus is coming, when your child arrives at school, and when they are heading home.”

3 DAYS AGO