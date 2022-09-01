Read full article on original website
Terra Classic [LUNC] investors may have some sleepless nights thanks to Binance
Terra Classic [LUNC] is once again in the news. The token was recently in the limelight for registering an unprecedented hike over the last week. However, hell broke loose much recently. Binance posted an update that it will suspend deposits and withdrawals of LUNC (Shuttle) via Ethereum network (ERC20) and...
Cardano holders marvel at the opportunity as ADA flips XRP in…
Cardano has flipped Ripple as the seventh largest cryptocurrency by the largest market cap. ADA is also the recipient of a hike in trading volume. The metric is up by 30% in the past 24 hours. Well, the network’s native coin has surged by 13.73% in the past week as...
Ethereum: Here’s why the ETH Merge is not all rainbows and sunshine
The Merge is round-the-corner, and the Ethereum [ETH] developers may be on cloud 9. However, there are a few concerns that have been finding their way around the crypto market lately. However, the ETH community are growing skeptical of the much-awaited Merge. It’s not all sunshine out here. The...
Ethereum: Any LAMBO chances on holding ETH? Buterin has answer
Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin has taken another dig at Bitcoin [BTC]. In a recent interview with Noah Smith, the Russian-Canadian crypto creator made a statement. This was not the first time that Vitalik claimed superiority over the number one cryptocurrency in market value. In 2021, he told CNN that...
Are ETH’s leveraged long position liquidations suppressing its potential upside
Ethereum [ETH]’s price action may have delivered a slight upside so far since the end of August. Its price action seems less excited than anticipated especially now that the Merge is less than two weeks away. Is it because of lack of enough buying pressure or is there something more to this performance?
Here’s why Bitcoin [BTC]’s September gains may be nothing more than a façade
The end of August went rough on Bitcoin [BTC] as its price plunged. However, September has bought some better days as the crypto registered only a slight decline in its seven-day performance. This may be considered as a sign of an uptick in the near future. At the time of...
Bitcoin: What to expect from your BTC portfolio in next few weeks
With a double-digit decline in the last month (14%), the price of Bitcoin [BTC] was positioned below the $20,000 mark at press time. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading coin traded at $19,736.69 as of this writing. Things did not look particularly glamorous on the daily chart as well....
BIB Exchange provides an exquisite user interface for crypto traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
Cardano [ADA] ‘dumps’ Bitcoin, but how far can investor interest take it
Cardano’s ADA is finally enjoying greater trading activity after a few weeks of dormancy and underperformance. In fact, whales are also finally showing some interest in the cryptocurrency after shunning it for the last few weeks. The market’s renewed interest in ADA reflects the growing excitement in the Cardano...
Polkadot emerges as ‘Green Blockchain’ winner, but does DOT reciprocate
Polkadot [DOT] is beginning to emerge as the “greenest” layer 1 blockchain as latest data reveals. As we know, Ethereum [ETH] is shifting from Proof-of-Work to an eco-friendly Proof-of-Stake mechanism. Despite this transition, Polkadot will continue to dominate energy consumption metrics by blockchains. According to Polkadot Insider, the...
Can Bitcoin mining have a net-positive effect on energy, environment
Bitcoin mining operations’ censure over its ESG concerns never ceases to exist. To make things worse, the mining industry suffered a major decline in 2022 amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter. Following this, many big crypto-miners opted to sell their BTC holdings. However, both of these factors could see a...
Charting a course for Solana [SOL] after its latest drawdown
Solana [SOL] is at a crucial junction now, with the crypto-market noting a U-turn of the relief progress. With Bitcoin still hovering below $20,000, the premise is all but negative for other assets right now. Historically, crypto-assets tend to follow the footsteps of Bitcoin in price chart movement. The same...
AXS shows some short-term strength but a resolute resistance zone looms ahead
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] wobbled between $20k and $19.9k in the twelve hours preceding press time. It has failed to recapture the $20.4k-$20.5k region as support in the past few days. The short-term bias for Bitcoin was bearish, and a revisit of the $19.2k mark could materialize.
Recent IMF report highlights the flaws of cryptocurrencies; rejects its sole use
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a paper titled “A Foundation of Trust“. The paper stated that central banks must harness technological innovations introduced by cryptocurrencies. Further, banks must do so while implementing CBDCs to build a rich and diverse monetary system. The paper also highlighted the...
