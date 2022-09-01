Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
KOLO TV Reno
25th anniversary celebration for Nothing Bundt Cakes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of baking and frosting their famous desserts. Today only, the bakery will be giving away 250 of their Confetti Budntlets at the McCarran location. This celebration is happening nationwide, they are also having an online contest. This contest will...
KOLO TV Reno
Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show
Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
2news.com
People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
KOLO TV Reno
Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
2news.com
Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race
For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada to hold 3rd annual 'Raise the Roof' to end poverty
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s annual Raise the Roof to End Poverty event will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from noon to 2 pm at 500 E. Fourth Street. KBUL on-air personality JJ Christy will sit on top of the Catholic Charities building starting at sunrise and will stay there until $150,000 is raised for the organization.
KOLO TV Reno
Don’t forget to set those early morning alarms for this year’s Great Reno Balloon Race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two weeks, dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies during the Great Reno Balloon Race 2022. Executive director, Pete Copeland, and launch commander, Aaron Dieringer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this major spectacle that’ll likely have more than 120,000 visitors flocking to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
Public outcry inspires city of Reno to pause plan to end senior programs at Paradise Park
Upset Reno residents showed up at city hall Thursday, shared comments all over social media, and emailed and called the city's complaint department to say they disagree with a proposal to end senior programs at Teglia’s Paradise Park. In response, the city of Reno on Thursday put all proposed changes to those senior programs on hold while it assesses the best way to get community input. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat watch issued as temps up to 105 forecast for Reno, Black Rock Desert over Labor Day
This Labor Day could be one of the hottest in Reno’s history. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Monday evening, with temperatures up to 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. ...
Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'
Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different. The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
2news.com
NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp Now Open
The construction on the Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is reopen as of September 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. From Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, crews were working to install landscape monuments and roadway sign foundations. The improvements are part...
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
tahoeonstage.com
Tedeschi Trucks Band , Los Lobos drop jaws in Reno
This was one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. So many of the songs Tedeschi Trucks Band and Los Lobos played Aug. 28 in Reno were built around extended solos with gradual crescendos and diminuendos, it was hard to take it all in without my jaw dropping.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
Prep Football: Manogue rolls, Reno wins in North 5A; Elko, Spring Creek, Fallon win in 3A
That's why they played two tough teams to start the season. Bishop Manogue lost to Bingham then Jesuit, but the Miners used those games to prepare for the North 5A league season. ...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
Comments / 0