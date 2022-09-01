ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

KOLO TV Reno

34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

25th anniversary celebration for Nothing Bundt Cakes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of baking and frosting their famous desserts. Today only, the bakery will be giving away 250 of their Confetti Budntlets at the McCarran location. This celebration is happening nationwide, they are also having an online contest. This contest will...
MCCARRAN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Accomplished Carson Tahoe Resident Celebrates Turning 100 With a Bike Show

Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents. Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake

The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Record September heat for Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race

For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Don’t forget to set those early morning alarms for this year’s Great Reno Balloon Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two weeks, dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies during the Great Reno Balloon Race 2022. Executive director, Pete Copeland, and launch commander, Aaron Dieringer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this major spectacle that’ll likely have more than 120,000 visitors flocking to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Public outcry inspires city of Reno to pause plan to end senior programs at Paradise Park

Upset Reno residents showed up at city hall Thursday, shared comments all over social media, and emailed and called the city's complaint department to say they disagree with a proposal to end senior programs at Teglia’s Paradise Park. In response, the city of Reno on Thursday put all proposed changes to those senior programs on hold while it assesses the best way to get community input. ...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'

Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different.  The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp Now Open

The construction on the Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is reopen as of September 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. From Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, crews were working to install landscape monuments and roadway sign foundations. The improvements are part...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
tahoeonstage.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band , Los Lobos drop jaws in Reno

This was one of the most amazing shows I have ever seen. So many of the songs Tedeschi Trucks Band and Los Lobos played Aug. 28 in Reno were built around extended solos with gradual crescendos and diminuendos, it was hard to take it all in without my jaw dropping.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
RENO, NV

