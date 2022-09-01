ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

1 shot near Pacoima fair; police searching for suspects

LOS ANGELES - At least one person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night, and police are searching for the suspected shooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
ANAHEIM, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
foxla.com

One man shot near Pacoima fair

One person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night. Police are searching for multiple suspects. It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Boy arrested after shootout at Huntington Harbour jewelry store

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say

An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized

A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
MOUNT BALDY, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating

MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Pilot injured after rolling plane at La Verne airport

LA VERNE, Calif - A pilot attempting to steer his plane to a hangar at the Brackett Field Airport in La Verne suffered minor abrasions when he turned a "little tight" and rolled the small two-seater aircraft over, authorities said Sunday. "It had nothing to do with taking off or...
LA VERNE, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Old Los Angeles

Hal is joined by author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." They discuss some of LA's oldest treasured spaces such as the oldest sanitarium and the oldest pharmacy in LA County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gas spill snarls traffic on 710 Freeway in Vernon

VERNON, Calif. - Traffic slowed to a crawl on the northbound side of the 710 Freeway after a multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and truck fire in Vernon early Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and two cars were involved in a collision, leading to...
VERNON, CA
foxla.com

FOX 11 to co-host LA Mayoral, LA County Sheriff debates Sept. 21

LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 News is proud to announce we will co-host a debate night in Los Angeles. In hopes of getting you, our viewers, answers, candidates for the Los Angeles Mayor and candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off in back-to-back debates live from the Skirball Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 21.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

