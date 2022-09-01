FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering
Female-Led Team Is Taking Care of Business at Willow Bend Title Company
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
District 121: Updates on Restaurants & the Boutique Hotel and Unique Ideas Officials Have for the Future Park Space
Shop (and Save!) With These Labor Day Home and Décor Deals
Asel Art Supply Is Closing Its Cedar Springs Road Store After 50-Plus Years
From Hair to Houses, Tarrant County Agent Brings the Style
Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads
New Construction In Rockwall Among This Weekend’s Open Houses
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Amphitheater, other improvements coming to McKinney’s Adriatica Village
Best places to get dessert in Dallas, according to Yelp
This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
