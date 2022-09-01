ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering

The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
WESTLAKE, TX
CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
PLANO, TX
mckinneyonline.com

District 121: Updates on Restaurants & the Boutique Hotel and Unique Ideas Officials Have for the Future Park Space

District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
MCKINNEY, TX
CandysDirt

Shop (and Save!) With These Labor Day Home and Décor Deals

If scoring a deal is part of your holiday plan, you’re in luck. There are tons of bargains at the ready. Read on for not-to-be-missed savings on home furnishings, accessories, bedding, and more. Saatv Mattress. Elle Décor calls this sale “the best mattress deal we’ve ever seen.” We call...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

From Hair to Houses, Tarrant County Agent Brings the Style

Whether it’s styling hair or putting people in stylish homes, Monica Spence specializes in making people feel better about themselves and their lives. Monica, who is part of the Willow Park-based Spence Real Estate Agency with her husband Cliff, was a hairstylist/salon owner for 27 years. Then, in January 2020, she married Cliff, who had been in the real estate business for several years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
postsignal.com

Couple restores Pilot Point Victorian home

One Pilot Point couple has breathed new life into one of the city’s Victorian era houses. They have restored and sold the Victorian home at 300 E. Division St. It came with its own set of difficulties, but it also came with a few interesting discoveries. Marissa and Colton...
PILOT POINT, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business

Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

This Townhome is Sure to Turn Heads

Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Lakewood are three of Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods. For those who love unique culture, quaint architecture, and world-class dining, these communities are as attractive as they come. Also, these East Dallas areas knock it out in terms of shopping, entertainment, and outdoor activities. In fact, they’re so livable that it may be hard to choose between them. When looking for a potential home, location is key and having the perfect pad means being in the perfect place. Incidentally, we just stumbled upon an incredible townhome nestled between each neighborhood for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Best places to get dessert in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — You know the saying, ‘you can’t have your cake and eat it too’? Well, today, we say ‘yes you can’, because it is Eat An Extra Dessert Day. We know this seems weirdly specific, but hey, who are we to turn down extra dessert? According to NationalToday.com, the origins of this holiday have been lost in time, but we will gladly celebrate this day anyways.
DALLAS, TX
Eagle 106.3

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lightning Sets Two Local Homes Aflame

Two homes in the Fort Worth area were significantly damaged on Thursday after being struck by lightning. The Fort Worth Fire Department communicated that during the storms on September 1, two houses were set on fire when lightning ignited the structures. On the north side of town near West Bond...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
DALLAS, TX
