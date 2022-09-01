Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New rooftop cinema premieres in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Buzzy Rooftop Cinema Club comes to downtown Fort Worth to offer movies with...
These are the 10 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for September
The theater calendar is getting busier as the weather (finally) cools down — in fact, fall is the perfect time to bring a picnic to Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre for Shakespeare Dallas' final production of the year. In order of start date, here are 10 local shows to watch this month:
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts Awards, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023. The nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023. Honorees will be announced at Fort Worth's Kimbell Art Museum on September 14.
Arlington museum suits up for fierce 'Knights Tale' armory exhibition from Italy
It'll be out with the cute princesses and in with the fierce knights when the Arlington Museum of Art opens its next exhibition, "A Knight's Tale," this fall. The fall-winter exhibition will run October 22, 2022-February 12, 2023 and promises to be "a stunning homage to the world of the Medieval and Renaissance knight," a release says.
9 Dallas-Fort Worth companies among best large employers in Texas, says Forbes
Several local workplaces are working overtime toward success, and it's paying off. A new list from Forbes and Statista ranks nine Dallas-Fort Worth companies among the state’s best major employers, both those based in Texas and those with a significant presence here. They are:. No. 7 University of Texas...
Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium
The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with. These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The menu is from Legends...
Buzzy Rooftop Cinema Club comes to downtown Fort Worth to offer movies with a view
A new kind of moviegoing experience will come to Fort Worth this fall when Rooftop Cinema Club opens on the outdoor terrace of The Worthington Renaissance hotel on Tuesday, October 4. According to a release, Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth will be a permanent outpost at the hotel, repurposing...
1883 star Faith Hill to receive prestigious award from Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth
Country superstar and actress Faith Hill will receive the Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth this fall. The museum made the announcement in a news release about the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony will take place Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Dickies Arena.
Texas' Garrison Brothers plots delicious bourbon takeover for September
Bourbon lovers, get ready: Garrison Brothers Distillery is launching its 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America on September 1. The nationwide creative celebration of all things bourbon will run for the entire month of September, which also happens to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. During that time, the award-winning, first-legal Texas...
Cereal and sports bars top this serving of Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has lots of fodder including restaurant openings, new menus, and new pumpkin lineups. Here's what's happening in restaurant news around Fort Worth:. Sports City Taverna is a new sports bar at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth that opened in July. The...
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
Velvet Taco to bring upscale gourmet tacos to Grapevine in late fall
Big-time tacos are coming to Grapevine: Velvet Taco, the Dallas-based taco chain, is opening a location at 440 W. SH 114, in a new commercial center at the former Payton-Wright Ford automotive dealership. Construction has just begun on the restaurant, which will be a 3,100-square-foot space plus a trademark Velvet...
Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington
The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show makes DFW debut for 2022 holidays
'Twas four months before Christmas and all through Dallas-Fort Worth, holiday event news was stirring — and now comes a "Cirque." Cirque du Soleil’s inaugural Christmas show, "‘Twas the Night Before…" will make its North Texas debut at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie during the 2022 holiday season.
Dallas-Fort Worth designer serves up new sustainable loungewear inspired by Juicy Couture
North Texas designer Monica Millington is launching a new loungewear brand that, she hopes, will provide an ethical alternative to fast fashion while playing on millennial nostalgia. Called Sette, it's a line of sustainable, unisex loungewear officially launching online Saturday, August 27. The brand consists of two collections: the Sweat...
This national survey says Texas is a great state for business
As Dallas and the rest of Texas continue to welcome out-of-state businesses, there’s some affirming news from a new poll. More than half of non-Texans believe the Lone Star State is a good place to launch a business. The survey, conducted this summer by Austin-based Crosswinds Media & Public...
Drought uncovers ancient dinosaur tracks at park in Glen Rose, Texas
Ancient dinosaur tracks were uncovered in a famous Texas park: The tracks, dating back approximately 113 million years, were discovered in a dried-out riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park, 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on August 18. The tracks were revealed due to the drought. Under normal weather conditions,...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Events are wide-ranging this week, from a movie-themed, family-friend dinner pop-up to a taco and margarita crawl. A national gas station chain will celebrate its famed frozen beverage in a creative way this weekend. Also don’t miss a Sunday brunch pop-up from a caterer that sells out its pasta-making classes.
Dallas-Fort Worth offers 8th best ‘bang for the buck’ for new homes in U.S.
In today’s home market, buyers are looking to get the most house for the lowest price. It turns out that in this regard, the Dallas-Fort Worth area delivers one of the biggest bangs for the buck. A new ranking from residential real estate platform Home Bay puts DFW at...
