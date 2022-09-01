Read full article on original website
DSU Cross Country Opens Season ‘Under the Lights’
This past weekend, both men’s and women’s cross country teams for Dakota State opened up their season in the Augustana Twilight meet, one of the largest meets in the Midwest region. The Trojan’s men’s team came in as the four-time NSAA defending champion. They finished 19th as a...
State FFA Association hosting Ag Adventure Center at SD State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair is going on throughout the weekend in Huron. One of the many attractions at this year’s State Fair is the Ag Adventure Center, sponsored and put together by the South Dakota FFA Association. State FFA Officer Megan Sanders said the Ag Adventure Center is...
State awards funding to counties for local bridge projects
The state Transportation Commission has awarded funding for twelve local bridge projects through the federal bridge program totaling just less than seven-million dollars. Four counties were approved by the state for permanent bridge removals, including one each for McCook and Meade counties, and two each in Bon Homme and Hand counties.
