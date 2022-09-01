ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Brace for quick weather changes with cold front

–BEACHGOES AND MARINERS SHOULD BE ON THE ALERT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS A COLD FRONT DROPS INTO THE AREA SHIFTING WINDS AND BUILDING WAVES ON LAKE MICHIGAN. –SATURDAY’S WEATHER will have kicked off beautifully through Saturday morning into early and mid-afternoon–THAT’S WHEN A COLD FRONT HITS–reaching the Illinois/Wisconsin line 2 to 3pm; the city 4 to 4pm and northwest Indiana from 6 to 7 pm.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storms by late afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mostly sunny Saturday with changing conditions by afternoon. A cold front comes through, spins the wind to the NE and brings the waves up on Lake Michigan. It will likely bring us storms by late afternoon.Sunday is partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower or two after 1 p.m. The wind off the lake makes for hazardous swimming conditions with an advisory from Saturday at 4 p.m until Sunday at 4 p.m. Waves up to 6 feet.StatsNormal High- 80Friday's High- 86Today- 84Sunrise- 6:19amForecast-BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT. IN EFFECT 4PM SAT TO 4PM SUN. UP TO 6 FOOT WAVES.Today- Mostly sunny with a 50% chance of scattered storms by late afternoon. High of 84.Tonight- Rain chance ends by midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 65. Sunday- Partly sunny skies, isolated afternoon shower chance, a cooler high of 78.Labor Day- Partly cloudy and 79.
fox32chicago.com

Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
WGNtv.com

Cold front to bring t-storms Labor Day weekend

—Welcome to September! It’s a month predicted to continue the ABOVE NORMAL TEMP AND BELOW NORMAL PRECIP TREND established overall in August. –Chicago and the Midwest are on the receiving end of warmth bleeding eastward off the big Western U.S. hot air dome which is setting records there. –The...
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Witnesses told CBS 2 a few adults started fighting at the festival. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles.After the festival shut down, police confirmed there was a shooting a block away. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai...
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location

Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Epic

CHICAGO (CBS) --- It's time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the week, Epic. Epic is a 9-year-old, 70-pound Husky/Terrier mix. This senior gentleman is looking to enjoy his best years with a loving family. Epic's interests include long walks, new smells, cuddling, and big morning stretches! His favorite snack is ham, and he loves belly rubs.Epic is a social butterfly, which makes it hard for him to be alone. He'd like an owner who is home often, or even better, works from home! This friendly fellow is fond of other dogs but is not tolerant of cats.Epic is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich

Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
