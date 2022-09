TULSA, Okla — Highs tomorrow will climb to near the 90-degree mark. Expect a pleasant start tomorrow with lows in the low/mid 60s. All eyes are on a cold front that will bring a taste of Fall to finish the weekend! After a seasonably hot Saturday (low 90s), highs on Sunday will struggle to warm up with mostly cloudy skies and a north breeze. Many of us may hold in the upper 70s to near 80 at best. Without much moisture, rain chances don't look great, but a few showers are possible.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO