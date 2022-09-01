ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What Benito Jones Adds to Lions' Defense

By Vito Chirco
 4 days ago

Read more on what the Detroit Lions are getting in new defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted more depth and "girth" along Detroit's defensive line, and got just that in the form of 315-pound nose tackle Benito Jones .

Campbell & Co. claimed the beefy, interior defensive tackle off waivers Wednesday.

Jones , an Ole Miss product, signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He proceeded to spend the majority of the season on the team's practice squad. He recorded two tackles in six games, one of which was for loss.

Then, in 2021, he failed to log a single snap in a regular season contest, spending the entirety of the campaign on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Campbell expressed his desire for additional girth on the Lions' defensive line at the start of training camp.

"Now, I will tell you this: I do think that we may need a little bit more girth up front," Campbell told reporters. "I wouldn’t say that we’re not looking for that or won’t be. You guys saw that we signed (Isaiah) Buggs -- that’s a hell of a name. I like it.

“So, he helps us a little bit there. But, yeah, if you’re not careful and you don’t have enough in there, I mean, look, that’s what (former Lions defensive lineman John) Penisini was -- he could anchor in there now, and he could swallow up the blocks and he could run the line of scrimmage a little bit. Between he and Alim (McNeill), it was hard to run in the middle. So yeah, that will always be in the back of our mind. It’s something that we’ve got to be aware of, and I think Alim continues to grow, there’s things he does in there.”

Coming out of college, there were draft pundits that projected Jones to become a viable, run-stuffing interior lineman at the NFL level.

The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs was one of those analysts. As he penned leading into the 2020 NFL Draft,

"Benito Jones projects as a viable A-gap DT prospect for the NFL level. With desirable build, natural leverage and effective skills to eat up doubles, Jones may not have a lot of upside as a three down player but he will certainly provide value in run stuffing. Jones can push through gaps and has success to destroy steep angles and create some push in the heart of the POA himself, too — this is a potential starter, but he plays a low value position and can be had in the heart of the draft."

Fast-forward to 2022, and Jones should provide some solid depth at the backup nose tackle position for Detroit .

If you don't believe me, just ask Brett Whitefield, the director of data and research for Fantasy Points and a former analyst at Pro Football Focus.

Per Whitefield , who's watched all of Jones' reps the past two preseasons,

"Jones is not a player without blemish (hence his availability) but he does some things well and solidifies the backup NT spot nicely, giving the Lions some much needed girth."

As part of the waiver-wire pickup of Jones, running back Jermar Jefferson , the Lions' 2021 seventh-round pick, was waived from the team's 53-man roster.

