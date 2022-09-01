ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘More than 400,000 people’ have had long Covid for over two years

By Ian Jones
 4 days ago

More than 400,000 people in the UK with long Covid are likely to have first had the virus at least two years ago, new figures suggest.

A total of two million people across the country are estimated to be suffering from long Covid, according to a new survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Some 429,000 – the equivalent of around one in five (22%) – first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least 24 months previously.

The number of people with long Covid who first had the virus at least one year ago is estimated to be 892,000, or 45% of the total.

The figures are based on self-reported long Covid from a representative sample of people in private households in the four weeks to July 31.

They show that long Covid is likely to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.5 million people – nearly three-quarters of those with self-reported long Covid – with 384,000 saying their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been “limited a lot”.

Fatigue is the most common symptom (experienced by 62% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (37%), difficulty concentrating (33%) and muscle ache (31%).

The estimates cannot be compared directly with previous long Covid surveys published by the ONS, due to a change in the way the data has been collected.

Prevalence of long Covid is currently highest among 35 to 69-year-olds, at 4.4%, followed by 25 to 34-year-olds, at 3.0%.

People working in social care reported the highest prevalence of long Covid among employment groups (5.6%), followed by teachers and educators (4.4%) and arts and entertainment workers (4.3%).

There is no standard measure for long Covid, with the ONS using a definition based on symptoms that have persisted for more than four weeks after a first suspected coronavirus infection, where the symptoms could not be explained by something else.

The Independent

How Boris Johnson became the architect of his own downfall

Few falls from political grace have been as abrupt and as vertiginous as that of Boris Johnson, ousted from 10 Downing Street little more than three years after his arrival.Elected on a wave of enthusiasm from both Conservative party members and MPs, Johnson initially seemed an unstoppable phenomenon – one of those rare politicians not only instantly recognisable to the public but also liked by large swathes of them, sparking enthusiasm among constituencies formerly unattainable to the Tories.Promising to take the UK to the fabled “sunlit uplands” of Brexit, he presented himself – and was accepted by many voters...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rwanda ‘ruled out’ of migration deal but Johnson and Patel had ‘particular interest’, High Court told

Rwanda was “ruled out” of consideration for an asylum deal by the Foreign Office, but put back on the list of potential countries after “particular interest” was shown by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel.The first day of a High Court challenge over the agreement, which would see the UK forcibly send asylum seekers to Kigali, heard new evidence on the repeated internal warnings against the plans.Documents filed by lawyers representing several people targeted for removal, along with the PCS union, Detention Action and Care4Calais, showed that consideration of Rwanda for a “migration partnership” had started by September 2020.Dominic Raab, then...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

