Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden on six-week marriage sabbatical: ‘It was very good for both of us’

Piers Morgan ’s wife Celia Walden has opened up about the pair’s six-week marriage “sabbatical.”

Earlier this year, Morgan and Walden revealed that they were taking some time apart after spending so much time in each other’s company during the Covid -19 pandemic.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Thursday (1 September), Walden told host Christine Lampard about how beneficial the break has been for her and her husband.

“It was very good for both of us,” Walden said.

The Talk TV host confirmed that she and Morgan “didn’t have any problems before”.

“It was nothing like that, but it’s been a long pandemic hasn’t it,” Walden said.

Speaking of the column where she described the idea of this sabbatical, the British journalist added: “I described it in the piece as like rebooting your computer, where sometimes, it’s not that there’s anything in particular that’s wrong, but it grinds to a bit of a halt, and you reboot it and suddenly it comes back to life.

“We had just over five weeks apart over the summer, and to be fair, it was sort of work-necessitated because Piers was interviewing serial killers, which he found preferable to being married to me, and I was working in LA, so he was all over.”

She continued: “We did message, we didn’t have many phone calls, but we did message, and I just found it so exciting when we saw each other again, it felt like the early days of our marriage, or even the early days of dating and I loved that.”

Walden did issue a warning to those who have any problems in their marriage to not try a sabbatical.

“If you have any problem with your marriage, don’t do it,’ she said, adding: “It doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder does it, if you’re in a perilous place for whatever reason.”

Morgan and Walden were married in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire, in a private ceremony on 24 June 2010. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Elise Pughe-Morgan, now 11 years old.