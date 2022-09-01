ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Finland drastically cuts tourist visas for Russians

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxnWn_0hdr3Koi00

Finland on Thursday slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine .

Finland, which shares the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries, announced the decision in August amid growing pressure from politicians and ordinary citizens to restrict the movement of Russian tourists through the Nordic country as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine.

“It’s important that we show that at the same time when Ukrainians are suffering, normal tourism shouldn’t continue business as usual,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during EU foreign ministers meeting meeting in the Czech capital Prague on Wednesday.

As of Sept. 1, Finland will only permit Russians to apply for tourist visas once a week and in just four Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Petrozavodsk close to the Finnish border.

Haavisto said he was particularly worried about a kind of Russian “tourist route” through Helsinki airport which has been used by thousands of Russians before Moscow’s Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine.

On top of its visa decision, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said the government is currently exploring the possibility of helping Russian human rights defenders, civil society members and journalists critical to the Kremlin by establishing a new kind of humanitarian visa enabling them to access the Nordic country.

At this week’s Prague meeting, EU foreign ministers decided to tighten travel rules for Russians within the 27-member bloc but found no consensus to issue a full-scale tourist visa ban, something that has been urged by Poland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia and the country has regularly ranked among one of the most popular Western travel destinations or stopovers for Russian tourists.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says relations with Britain could get worse as Truss elected PM

Russia said on Monday it could not rule out the possibility that the country’s dire relations with Britain would get even worse under new prime minister Liz Truss.She was named as the UK’s latest leader - and Britain’s third ever female PM - after a drawn-out Conservative party leadership campaign on Monday afternoon, defeating former chancellor Rishi Sunak to Number Ten.Truss also becomes the third Conservative Prime Minister in just three years, and the fourth in six years.But any chance to celebrate her success will be tempered by an ominious in-tray, which includes a growing energy price crisis and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Penn, Stiller

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Haavisto
The Independent

Gas prices set to soar again on Monday after Russia shuts off Nord Stream supply pipeline

Gas prices are set to soar further when the markets open on Monday after Russia confirmed that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut indefinitely.The 1,200km (745 miles) gas link runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany and was due to reopen on Saturday after undergoing several days of maintenance work.However, state-controlled Gazprom said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during maintenance. It did not give any timescale on when the pipeline would reopen. Although Siemens Energy– which usually services the turbines – said such a leak should not prevent operation.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin ally: US dream of Russian breakup is road to doom

A top Russian official accused the U.S. and its allies on Saturday of trying to provoke the country's breakup and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday.Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia toward collapse would amount to a “chess game with Death.”Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president in 2008-2012 when term limits forced Putin to shift into the prime minister’s post, was widely seen by the West as more liberal than his mentor. In recent months, however, he has made remarks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia planning ‘decisive energy blow to all Europeans’, Ukraine’s Zelensky warns

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow.Mr Zelensky warned in his daily video address that Russia is preparing for a “decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter”.He was speaking on Saturday after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the continent. Moscow has cited Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine and technical issues for the energy disruptions. European countries which have backed the Kyiv government with diplomatic and military...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Visas#European Union#Russians#Nordic#Ukrainians#Eu#Czech#Murmansk#Finnish#Kremlin
The Independent

Ukraine war: UK to expand programme to train ‘citizen soldiers’

Britain is expanding a programme that trains thousands of Ukrainian citizens to become frontline soldiers in the war against Russia.The course is being extended from three weeks to five in order to keep more of the training in the UK, reducing the threat from Moscow’s shelling.Around 4,700 Ukrainian citizens have already undergone training at military bases in the England since the programme began in June. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, told Sky News the course had been extended in order to best prepare the Ukrainian citizen soldiers for combat in Russia. He said: “We must do everything we can...
MILITARY
The Independent

What can we expect from a Liz Truss government?

As Liz Truss enters Downing Street after a bruising leadership contest for the Conservatives, she faces an in-tray bulging with pressing issues.The leadership contest was littered with vague policy announcements and at least one U-turn from the new prime minister. Now the hard work starts, with households and businesses all facing rising energy bills and grim forecasts about the rate of inflation.Cost of living crisis Ms Truss inherits a government in the middle of a crisis. Over the next few years, ministers face the prospect that they will preside over a “terrifying” drop in living standards. The pressure is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends

Boris Johnson and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will “stay in close touch as friends” when the Prime Minister’s tenure draws to a close, Downing Street has said.The leaders, who have been firm allies throughout the conflict waged by Russia on its neighbour, shared a call on Monday afternoon, the day before the the formal appointment of the new PM.Mr Johnson thanked Mr Zelensky for his “leadership and friendship” and said it had been “a privilege to work with him and support him”.The outgoing Prime Minister has made several visits to the Ukrainian capital, the most of recent of which was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.Macron warned Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren't sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared “in case’ and that “cuts will happen as a last resort.”“The best energy is that which we don’t consume,” the French leader said at a news conference, where he urged French businesses and households to save energy, including by turning down heating and air conditioning.___Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

‘Winter is coming’: Iran tempts Europe with promise of cheaper gas in exchange for nuclear deal

Tehran teased a Europe agonising over an impending winter without access to Russian energy with the prospect of Iranian gas exports should Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers be restored and sanctions lifted.“Winter is coming,” Iran’s state-backed Mehr news agency has proclaimed, needling European nations over the prospect of cold temperatures, strained heating-gas supplies, and the ensuing political fallout.Tehran’s offer came as fears continued to grow across Europe of a desperate winter ahead, as Moscow uses its control of gas supplies to exert pressure on capitals across the continent in retaliation for sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.On Friday,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia accused of forcing hospital patients in Donetsk into combat

Russia has been accused of forcing hospital patients in occupied territories of Ukraine to take part in combat.The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Vladimir Putin’s army has been forcing injured and ill men into battle to compensate for the losses suffered by the troops.It wrote on social media: “Forced mobilisation is currently underway on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, Russian occupiers have found a new ‘source’ to replenish losses in manpower.“For example, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army have started arriving at local hospitals and forcibly ‘discharging’ patients.“In particular, they...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Not a win for women’: Truss will be UK’s third female PM - but how does Britain’s record on women’s rights fare globally?

Liz Truss has become the third female prime minister in British history - placing the country ahead of the curve on female leaders, but not necessarily on women’s rights.Ms Truss, who beat her rival Rishi Sunak to become the new Conservative Party leader, succeeds Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.But campaigners have raised questions over whether the former foreign secretary will tackle gender inequality, with warnings the result will not “guarantee progress for women” in comparison to the rest of the world.Only 63 countries have ever elected a women in the highest position of power and the UK now matches Iceland, New...
POLITICS
The Independent

Australian teen decries US prison conditions after being jailed for ten days over visa misunderstanding

An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

As Africa's climate warms, rich countries pledge more funds

Rich countries said they will spend about $25 billion by 2025 to boost Africa's efforts to adapt to climate change as the continent continues to struggle with drought, cyclones and extreme heat, according to officials at a summit in Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Monday.The amount promised by the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program — a joint initiative between various nations and organizations — is billed as the largest ever adaptation effort globally. Half of the amount is pledged by the African Development Bank with representatives from Denmark, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, the International Monetary Fund and others...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Eight go on trial over Bastille Day truck massacre in Nice

Eight people accused of assisting an attacker who drove a truck into crowds of people six years ago in Nice went on trial at a special terrorism court in France on Monday.On Bastille Day 2016, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police after he killed 86 people who were strolling along the Promenade des Anglais in the city to celebrate the national holiday.Shortly after a fireworks display ended, the truck careered through the crowds for two kilometres (about 1.25 miles). The final death toll included 15 children and teenagers and 33 foreign nationals. Some 450 people were injured. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sturgeon tells Truss independence is a decision for Scots voters, not the new PM

Nicola Sturgeon has told Liz Truss that Scotland’s future in the UK will be “decided by the people of Scotland” and not by the new prime minister.The Scottish First Minister said that was a “democratic principle”.Ms Truss, who won the race to become the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister, is opposed to the Scottish Government’s plans to hold a second independence referendum next year.But speaking in the wake of Ms Truss’ victory over Rishi Sunak, the Scottish First Minister said the matter should not be decided by a prime minister that Scotland “wouldn’t have voted for”.One thing is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pakistan's ousted premier criticizes government, military

Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan broadened his fight with the government in an overnight speech accusing officials of delaying snap elections to control who serves as the next army chief. The claim drew condemnation from the government and the military on Monday.Khan made his remarks Sunday at a rally of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Faisalabad, a city in the Punjab province. He was referring to the replacement of outgoing army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is retiring in November.It was the first time Khan, who is seeking a return to power and is facing charges of threatening police...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

824K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy