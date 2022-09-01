ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Ferrari makes bet with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda deportations

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nick Ferrari tried to make a bet with Rishi Sunak over how many people would be deported to Rwanda in the first six months of his term if he became prime minister.

Speaking with the Tory leadership candidate at a hustings in London on Wednesday, 31 August, the LBC host offered his hand to Mr Sunak, offering him a "100 quid bet... not one person goes to Rwanda in the first six months of your term."

The former chancellor dismissed the bet, and said: "No... what we need to do is make the plan work."

IN THIS ARTICLE
