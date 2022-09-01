Midweek Musings: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Edition

A look at the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup and some Fighting Irish recruiting talk

My thoughts on the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup, which is Notre Dame's biggest regular season game since the Irish hosted Clemson back in 2020. I was on the road all Tuesday and Wednesday, so this is coming out a day late, but better late than never!

What Success Looks Like For Notre Dame

Notre Dame is the 5th-ranked team in the country but kicks the season off agains the 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame is a huge underdog, with the Buckeyes being a 17.5-point favorite. It would seem bettors are expecting the Irish to get spanked.

It reminds me a great deal of Notre Dame's trip to Athens, Ga. back in 2019. Notre Dame was between 15.5 to 16.0 point underdog to the Bulldogs. Notre Dame lost that night, falling 23-17, but the Irish gained some respect in defeat because they played Georgia close for 60 minutes. In fact, Notre Dame had the ball at its own 48-yard line with just under two minutes left and a chance to win the game, but the Irish couldn't get it done.

Notre Dame's reality as a huge underdog is part getting betting action on both sides and part past performance in games like this.

Even without Notre Dame's past poor performances in big games under its former coach, the Irish would likely be underdogs in this game. Outside of Alabama, I'm not sure if there's a team in the country that would be "expected" to go into Columbus and beat the Buckeyes.

That means there are varying levels of success for the Irish in this game. Simply battling Ohio State for 60 minutes and losing in a tight game late would earn Notre Dame a great deal of national respect. That type of loss would keep Notre Dame right in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt, assuming the Irish run the table the rest of the way.

That would be a moral victory. It would allow Notre Dame to continue the positive momentum it has garnered since Marcus Freeman was hired, and that's a positive thing for the program. Of course, that only continues moving forward if Notre Dame beats the rest of the teams on the schedule. It would be a success on some levels, but it certainly means the margin for error is now gone.

But I know I can't be the only one sick of moral victories. If Freeman and the new look Irish program want to turn the corner that Brian Kelly never could it needs to move past moral victories and earn actual victories, especially in games like this. The Irish will get another crack at it in November when it hosts Clemson, but starting Freeman's tenure off with a win over Ohio State would be a shockwave type of victory.

That is obviously the ultimately level of success for Notre Dame.

Trench Play Is Key For Notre Dame

If Notre Dame s going to win this game its skill players will need to perform at a high level, but the program's potential will still be defined by quarterback play and its ability to dominate in the trenches.

Notre Dame's offensive line was underwhelming a season ago, and that's me being charitable. The return of Harry Hiestand is expected to get things turned around, but Notre Dame can't afford for the line to take time to get going. Hiestand's unit needs to set the tone for the season in the opener.

Hiestand isn't being tasked with working a miracle, as the veteran line inherited a very talented group of blockers, especially sophomore tackles Blake Fisher and Joe Alt . Even without Jarrett Patterson , who is still questionable, the Irish will put a big, strong and talented offensive line on the field.

A relatively passive group in 2021, the Irish line must become a physical group that beats Ohio State off the ball, plays with authority, finishes off blocks and gives the Irish backs time to work. If Ohio State is forced to add extra resources to the box to aide the run defense it plays into Notre Dame's hands on the perimeter.

Ohio State is also going to heat the Irish up at times, and Ohio State has its own talented sophomore edge players in Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau , and sophomore big man Tyleik Williams is a disruptive force. The Notre Dame line not only needs to move that group off the ball, it also needs to give quarterback Tyler Buchner time to throw and room to run.

On the other side of the ball, the Irish defensive line needs to control the action from start to finish. That means being Ohio State's blockers off the ball, being consistently disruptive and getting as many hits on quarterback CJ Stroud as possible. Being disruptive, especially on early downs, is the key to keeping Ohio State off schedule, which is the ultimate key to keeping the Buckeyes from going for 40.

Yes, Notre Dame's skill players need to play well, but the big boys will be the difference between winning and losing.

Love And Lyons Would Be Exceptional Additions

Notre Dame has put together a strong offensive class so far in 2023, but the Irish aren't done yet. There are two targets on the board that are essential to Notre Dame finishing off with the kind of offensive class that truly closes the gap at the skill positions.

Notre Dame's four-man receiver class is outstanding and running back Jayden Limar is a darn good football player. But adding running back Jeremiyah Love and wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons would put that group truly over the top.

Love is a Top 100 player that can make plays as a runner and thrower, and he'd be yet another home run hitter in the class. Getting an elite athlete out of SEC country, and beating SEC teams for his signature, would not only add a dynamic football player it would also be yet another signal that the Irish are becoming a major force on the recruiting trail.

Love and Limar complement each other quite nicely as well, which only adds to the value.

Lyons is an incredibly intriguing player. On3 has him ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 191 overall player in the country. The other three recruiting services have him ranked as a three-star recruit. Lyons showed promise as a junior, racking up 16 receiving touchdowns on just 28 catches. He had tools but his game and body still needed work.

He has played just one game as a senior, but Lyons was outstanding in that performance. He caught four passes and scored twice, but the numbers aren't what did it for me. Lyons looked even more explosive than he did as a junior, his body has filled out and his route technique had improved. He went from being a toolsy but skinny and raw junior to a prospect on the verge of absolutely blowing up if he can continue playing at the level he showed in the opener.

Notre Dame is currently Love's leader and the Irish staff is hoping to get him and his family back on campus in September with the hope of wrapping up his recruitment. Lyons is making an official visit the weekend of September 17th, and if the Irish can make an impact with Lyons and his family they could become the team to beat.

Pull off both and you won't find a team in the country that has a better combination of pass catchers, runners and blockers in the nation.

Then the focus can turn entirely to quarterback.

CFB Games To Watch

There are some really intriguing games to keep an eye on in week one. Here are the games I'll be focused on.

#11 Oregon vs. #3 Georgia

Time : 3:30 PM ET

Channel : ABC

There are some very intriguing storylines in this game. Georgia is defending its championship with a lineup that will look quite different. Oregon's new head coach is Dan Lanning , who coordinated the Georgia defense the last three seasons. Oregon also has Auburn transfer Bo Nix at quarterback, while Georgia will look to replace a big chunk of its defense.

Arizona at San Diego State

Time : 3:30 PM ET

Channel : CBS

I doubt this game is on many people's radar, but I'm very intrigued with Arizona. Despite going just 1-11 last season, now second year head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff recruited well in his first season. Arizona was a bad football team last year, but they competed. A win over San Diego State to start the season would be a great sign, but it won't be easy at all. The Aztecs went 12-2 last season and beat Arizona 38-14. SDSU is looking to become the best Group of 5 team in the country, while the Wildcats are looking to climb out of the cellar.

#7 Utah at Florida

Time : 7:00 PM ET

Channel : ESPN

Utah is getting a lot of love this preseason, ranking as the No. 7 team in the country. Preseason voters were clearly impressed with their two blow out wins over Oregon and 48-45 loss to Ohio State despite having a depleted roster. There are many talking about the Utes being a darkhorse College Football Playoff team, but that's gone if they lose the opener at Florida. Of course, a road win over a SEC team gives Utah a major statement win. The Billy Napier era kicks off with a huge game, and a win over a Top 10 team would be one heck of a way to start his tenure.

Florida State at LSU

Time : 7:30 PM ET (Sunday)

Channel : ABC

Brian Kelly kicks off his tenure at LSU with a game in New Orleans against the Seminoles. LSU had a major, major roster turnover this offseason, but Kelly cannot afford to start his Tiger tenure with a loss in New Orleans. On the other side, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell enters a make or break season. He was given some grace during his first two seasons due to the bad shape the program was in when he was hired. More of the same in year three turns the temperature on Norvell's seat way, way up. A win over LSU to start the season 2-0 would be huge for Norvell and the Seminoles.

Tweet Of The Week

At midnight this past night the clock turned to September 1, which meant Notre Dame and the rest of college football could now contact 2024 recruits. Notre Dame's coaching staff had an all-day social media push in advance of them being able to reach out to 2024 recruits. It was really, really impressive, and I'd encourage you to go look at all the various tweets the Irish staff put out.

Here's the one Marcus Freeman put out.

Video of The Week

Breaking down the Ohio State offense and defense in advance of this weekend's huge matchup.

