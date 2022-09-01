Read full article on original website
CNN Anchor Calls Out Biden for Using Marines in Fiery Anti-MAGA Speech
"Whatever you think of this speech, the military is supposed to be apolitical," Brianna Keilar said following Biden's speech Thursday evening.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Biden Tries to Clarify Anti-MAGA Speech After Backlash
The president's Friday comments came as the White House defended his Thursday night speech as "not political."
Ted Cruz Says Workers Forced to Pay for Degrees in Queer Pet Literature
Attacking President Biden's student-loan relief plan, Ted Cruz again targeted college-graduate "slackers" who were working as baristas.
Video Comparing Trump's, Biden's Wilkes-Barre Crowds Viewed Over 1.1M Times
The video posted to Twitter gained different reactions from people online, with some saying that crowd size doesn't matter.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Greitens vindicated on multiple counts
The Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded and fined St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner $750 for her role in the handling of the 2018 prosecution of then-Governor Eric Greitens.
GOP Senate Hopeful Twice Avoids Answering If She Wants Trump's Endorsement
"I am laser-focused on retiring career politician Patty Murray who has forgotten about Washington state," Tiffany Smiley said Sunday.
The Biden Administration Is Taking From the Poor and Giving to the Rich
If you had any doubts that those in power have dropped the pretense of fighting for the working class, you can dispense with them after President Joe Biden administration's latest concessions to the laptop class. From student loan forgiveness to subsidies for people who drive pricey electric cars and profitable semiconductor company CEOs, this administration is working hard to shower its friends with handouts paid for by hardworking lower-wage Americans.
Donald Trump RNC Video Featuring Marines Resurfaces After Biden Speech Fury
The Marine Corps said at the time the two Marines were performing their official duty at a naturalization ceremony.
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
Donald Trump Offers To Help His Biggest Enemy
There are signs CNN is becoming more conservative in an attempt to broaden its appeal across the political spectrum.
Read Everything Donald Trump Said at His First Rally After Mar-a-Lago Raid
Former President Donald Trump is expected to address President Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation" speech on Thursday night.
Biden Denounces MAGA Threat While Democrats Spend Millions Helping Them Win
The Democrats have spent $43 million promoting GOP candidates the president warned are a "threat" to democracy.
ABC Host Confronts WH Adviser, Asks If Biden Has 'Given Up' on 70M Voters
Keisha Lance Bottoms defended Biden's anti-MAGA speech on Sunday, and said the president was "calling out to all of us, no matter our political affiliation."
Democrats' Chances of Beating Oz, Mastriano as Trump Visits Pennsylvania
As former President Donald Trump heads to a rally to drum up support for GOP candidates, polling shows Democrats leading in the races.
Donald Trump Did Not Speak to Dr. Oz for Years After He Said to Lose Weight
During his rally in Pennsylvania the former president revealed he was "so angry" at the time.
Key Moments From Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally
Trump's speech in Wilkes-Barre was his first since the August 8 FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
People Fight Tooth and Nail to Unionize. They Shouldn't Need To. | Opinion
This Labor Day we celebrate the unprecedented waves of worker-led organizing that are sweeping America. Workers from nearly every industry in our country are joining together to use their collective power.
