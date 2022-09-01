Read full article on original website
Rebe Vera
4d ago
Abduction seems to be a big problem for San Antonio. yest another issue Abbott has not addressed. If these people were white, there would be outrage of human smuggling and abduction.
Grace Hernandez
3d ago
while some of us that have worked all of our lives in our country and are struggling paying bills this illegals are getting room and board at a motel how fu--- is that i guess they are being given a motel room for election day
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
KSAT 12
Two men shot during altercation at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot outside a San Antonio bar just before midnight on Saturday. San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at Thirsty’s SA, located in the 8900 block of S. Presa Street. Police were called out to the bar after witnesses...
KSAT 12
Stabbing victim identified in case where suspect told police he ‘found the stairway to heaven’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner has identified a man who was stabbed to death while visiting someone in their North Side home. Victor Ochoa, 62, was killed early in the morning on Aug. 26 in a home in the 100 block of Englewood Drive. Police responded...
foxsanantonio.com
Police were called out again to same apartment complex for reports of second shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out for the second time that night at the Alamo Estates Apartment complex for reports of a shooting. This time a woman and a child suffered from gunshot wounds after shots that were fired from the parking lot came into the wall inside their apartment.
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
KSAT 12
Man found shot to death outside home in Northeast Bexar County, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators are trying to learn more about the shooting death of a man outside a home in Northeast Bexar County late Sunday night. Deputies who arrived at the Meadow Brook subdivision after 11 p.m. found the victim in the 6500...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
KSAT 12
Woman hit, killed while crossing highway. Suspected drunken driver in custody, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after she was hit by a truck overnight and the driver of that truck was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failing to stop and render aid, police said. San Antonio police responded to a crash at about 1:34 a.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed and 5-year-old injured after they were ejected from vehicle in major accident
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and a 5-year-old child was injured after they were ejected from their vehicle when a pickup truck struck their vehicle and fled the scene. Police were dispatched to the block of 15000 IH 37 South at around 3:35 p.m. According to officials,...
KWTX
Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens
CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
foxsanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
CBS Austin
Young child finally laid to rest 7 months after being brutally beaten, exercised to death
SAN ANTONIO - Seven months after his tragic death, 12-year-old Danilo Coles will finally be laid to rest. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach, confirmed that Danilo will be laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony. Danilo's father, Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily...
KIII TV3
'All that matters is that she's home' | San Antonio family begs for return of missing 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in the front yard of Kathline Ann Lubin's home, her family speaks with members of the non-profit, Search and Support San Antonio. It is early in the afternoon as they try to come up with possible places to search. "It has been pure hell," Kathline's...
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
'I am on duty, 24 hours a day': SAPD investigating case of potential police impersonation
SAN ANTONIO — A violent confrontation caught on camera this week has sparked questions over potential law enforcement impersonation. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KENS 5 they're searching for the man who can be seen grabbing the phone of a driver filming him, after implying he's an off-duty cop.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
foxsanantonio.com
Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns
A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
KSAT 12
Bond denied for man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Wednesday denied bond for a man accused in the deadly tractor-trailer incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people. The motion was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad in San Antonio.
