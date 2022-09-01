ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 14

Rebe Vera
4d ago

Abduction seems to be a big problem for San Antonio. yest another issue Abbott has not addressed. If these people were white, there would be outrage of human smuggling and abduction.

Reply(3)
6
Grace Hernandez
3d ago

while some of us that have worked all of our lives in our country and are struggling paying bills this illegals are getting room and board at a motel how fu--- is that i guess they are being given a motel room for election day

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Held Hostage
KWTX

Texas police department warns parents of alleged sextortion of teens

CIBOLO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is warning parents on cases of sextortion targeting teens and young adults. The Cibolo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department has seen an increase in reported cases where they are being threatened, coerced or blackmailed into sending money or explicit images online on social media apps or games.
CIBOLO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rise of 'sextortion' cases involving teens raises concerns

A local police department is warning the public about an alarming rise in reported cases of "sextortion." The Cibolo Police Department put the warning on Facebook, writing, "sextortion" involves people being threatened, coerced, or blackmailed into sending explicit images and then, money, to keep them from being shared. Police say...
CIBOLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy