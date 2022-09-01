ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

goleopards.com

Leopards Open Troxell Era With Shutout Win

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football opened its 141st season and the John Troxell '94 head coaching era with a 6-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Lafayette led 6-0 with two minutes in the game and needed a final defensive stand to finish off the two-time defending NEC champion. The Pioneers took over on the final possession of the game at their own 23-yard line following a Lafayette punt.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Phillipsburg football forces key turnovers to win season opener at Sayreville

The Phillipsburg football team’s Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Sayreville had all the hallmarks of a season opener. There were a plethora of turnovers, special teams mishaps and plays derailed by slightly-off timing, but the Stateliners capitalized on a second-half interception to earn a 14-7 victory at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Times News

Palmerton Class of 1971 reunion

Palmerton’s Class of 1971 couldn’t hold its 50th Class Reunion in 2021 because of the pandemic. On Aug. 27 classmates gathered at Hideaway Hills from Montana, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Some members gathered the previous evening at the Beltzville Bar and Grill.
PALMERTON, PA
The Staten Island Advance

New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend's death

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke's Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
