Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
goleopards.com
Leopards Open Troxell Era With Shutout Win
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football opened its 141st season and the John Troxell '94 head coaching era with a 6-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Lafayette led 6-0 with two minutes in the game and needed a final defensive stand to finish off the two-time defending NEC champion. The Pioneers took over on the final possession of the game at their own 23-yard line following a Lafayette punt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muhlenberg football team runs in to a buzzsaw in top-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor
BELTON, Texas - Defending NCAA Division III National Champions Mary Hardin-Baylor scored three touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 62-13 win over Muhlenberg on Saturday evening at Crusader Stadium. The Crusaders racked up 674 yards of total offense - including 379 yards of passing and six...
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
Becahi football finds a spark, surges late to top PM West
On a hot, humid Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, Bethlehem Catholic’s football team needed an offensive spark against underdog Pocono Mountain West. Senior H-back Zyaire Morris checked that box in the second quarter for the Golden Hawks. With Becahi a mere touchdown and extra point away...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmaus football tops Allentown Central Catholic in low-scoring battle (PHOTOS)
There were only two offensive touchdowns all night and no points scored in the second half of Emmaus’ Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division clash against Allentown Central Catholic. In the end, the Green Hornets secured a 12-7 home victory to improve their record to 2-0 this season. Jake Fotta...
The story of Lehigh Valley’s Jim Druckenmiller and his doomed shot at NFL stardom
Jim Druckenmiller took his shot. These days, his name appears on lists of all-time NFL busts. But 25 years ago, the Northampton Area High School and Virginia Tech graduate was a first-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers with intentions of him succeeding quarterback Steve Young.
Phillipsburg football forces key turnovers to win season opener at Sayreville
The Phillipsburg football team’s Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Sayreville had all the hallmarks of a season opener. There were a plethora of turnovers, special teams mishaps and plays derailed by slightly-off timing, but the Stateliners capitalized on a second-half interception to earn a 14-7 victory at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
NFL analyst says Eagles’ defense has to improve in these 2 areas to have success
In the early 2000s, the Eagles had multiple run-ins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tony Dungy-led defenses, a unit that caused issues for many teams around the league. Although the Eagles had some success against the Buccaneers defense, Tampa Bay did win an NFC Championship title at Veterans Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colonial League boys soccer preview: Northwestern Lehigh out to defend league title
Northwestern Lehigh were the only team in the Lehigh Valley to capture both league and district gold in 2021 as it followed up its first Colonial League championship since 2018 with its third straight District 11 Class 3A title. The Tigers have all the makings of a team ready to...
Howie’s Hot Summer: Rating the Eagles’ offseason moves | Bowen
Some years, you try to improve your NFL team but the moves just aren’t there, or your salary cap situation constrains you, or the players you bring in don’t perform up to expectations. Other years, it all seems to fall in place. I wrote about that phenomenon the...
Times News
Palmerton Class of 1971 reunion
Palmerton’s Class of 1971 couldn’t hold its 50th Class Reunion in 2021 because of the pandemic. On Aug. 27 classmates gathered at Hideaway Hills from Montana, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Some members gathered the previous evening at the Beltzville Bar and Grill.
New Jersey softball coach and teacher found dead; he was considered person of interest in girlfriend’s death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A popular softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their New Jersey home, police said. The Advance/SILive.com’s sister site, NJ.com reported that the man, initially identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician, was a person of interest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies vs. Giants prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the San Francisco Giants in MLB action at Oracle Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m....
Night games will return to Coplay landmark: Sammy Balliet Stadium scores $243K for lights
The sign says Samuel Balliet Stadium. But people often refer to it with familiarity, using “Sammy.”. “The house that Sammy built” is “a centerpiece” of high school and American Legion baseball, particularly around playoff time, said state Rep. Jeanne McNeill. Opened in the 1940s and later...
Allentown Fair welcomes southeastern Pa. punk veterans The Wonder Years to grandstand stage (PHOTOS)
The Wonder Years didn’t have a long trip to get to the Great Allentown Fair grandstand stage, where they delivered a rollicking set of their pop-punk hits. The band, which formed in Lansdale in the mid-2000s, has grown into one of the most beloved pop-punk and emo bands of the present, especially in its native Philadelphia area.
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
Man dies after Delaware River sweeps him away from group in Easton (UPDATE)
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth
The region’s continuous manufacturing growth will be a main topic in coming weeks when major Lehigh Valley corporations speak out at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Fall Signature Event. The sixth annual event is being held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0