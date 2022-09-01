Read full article on original website
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's WWE Clash At The Castle Status
Ronda Rousey, as of midweek, was reportedly not scheduled to travel to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey was originally earmarked for the show at Principality Stadium, but WWE changed up its initial plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle
Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
Startup Wrestling Company Reportedly Sends Serious Offer To Bray Wyatt
Ever since WWE released Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on July 31, 2021, there has been much speculation about when he is returning to WWE or when he will be going to other wrestling promotions. In a new report from Fightful Select, there is reportedly a standing offer from a "startup...
Solo Sikoa Makes WWE Main Roster Debut At Clash At The Castle
"NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut this Saturday, September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event. Sikoa made his debut while helping his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. His older brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso weren't at the event due to not being cleared. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were attacked by McIntyre this past Friday on "SmackDown."
Tony Khan Describes Jon Moxley's Demeanor Now That He Is Sober
It's been nearly eight months since Jon Moxley returned to the ring after entering an alcohol treatment program. He has been praised for seeking help and returning in tremendous shape, and the Undisputed AEW World Champion is arguably having one of the best runs in wrestling today. AEW President Tony...
Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out
During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.
Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project
Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
Karen Jarrett's Son Shaved His Head To Be More Like AEW Star
Karen Jarrett's son, Kody (born to Karen's previous husband, Kurt Angle) already has a pretty good idea of who he wants to model himself after. Kody Angle is 15 years old, and Jarrett says he already knows that he wants to be an in-ring performer. During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Jarrett discussed how AEW star Jay Lethal has influenced her son.
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
Triple H Describes His Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Taking Over WWE Creative
In July, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations that saw unaccounted hush money paid to former employees. The world of WWE was immediately rocked, but one man stepped up in the form of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Married to McMahon's daughter and new WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Levesque became the new head of creative, a position held by McMahon since the 1980s. Now, Levesque has revealed the conversations he had with his father-in-law — admitting that "What if?" talks had previously occurred between them — before taking over WWE creative.
Road Dogg Confirms Changes To Two WWE Star's Ring Names
One of the many changes that have occurred in WWE since Vince McMahon's retirement is certain wrestlers are again being billed with a first and last name instead of just one or the other. "Road Dogg" Brian James, who reportedly recently returned to WWE as Senior Vice President of LIve...
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
Drew McIntyre Drops Expletive While Describing What He Is Going To Do To Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre isn't mincing words ahead of his big title match with Roman Reigns. McIntyre is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and in the lead-up to the event, he made it clear that he plans on ending The Tribal Chief's two-year reign.
Bayley On How The WWE Locker Room Feels About The New Company Leadership
Vince McMahon had been known to have a stranglehold on WWE's creative process during his long tenure as the company's Chairman & CEO. Now that McMahon has retired, it's opened the door for fresh ideas on the main roster and on NXT. During a Clash at the Castle preview show...
Drew McIntyre Would Love The Chance To Face This WWE Legend
Drew McIntyre has named one WWE legend he would like to share the ring with if the stars align. The surefire future WWE Hall of Famer McIntyre is referring to is John Cena. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre admitted he wishes he had followed the blueprint Cena laid out for success sooner in his career.
Tony Khan Gives Insight Into Decision To Crown Interim AEW Women's World Champion
AEW has recently suffered a string of bad luck with their AEW World Champions. AEW World Champion CM Punk recently returned after being out of action for almost three months due after having surgery on his foot, however, now the AEW Women's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, is out of action due to injury. While Punk was out of action, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion, eventually defeating Punk on the August 24 episode of "AEW: Dynamite" to unify the two titles. Khan is once again going the Interim Champion route with the AEW Women's World Championship.
Backstage News On Heat CM Punk Has Following AEW All Out Media Scrum
New AEW World Champion CM Punk didn't pull any punches during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, addressing reports that he was responsible for getting Colt Cabana removed from AEW TV, his issues with "Hangman" Adam Page, and MJF wanting to leave for WWE in 2024. Punk even called out "irresponsible EVPs" Kenny Omega & Young Bucks for "spreading lies about him" and leaking stories to the press over his influence on Tony Khan's booking decisions, specifically involving Cabana.
Anthony Bowens Say This AEW All Out Match Has 'Big Energy' In The Locker Room
This Sunday, The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at "All Out," but Anthony Bowens knows that the main event is the talk of the town. Jon Moxley and CM Punk will compete for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in what is arguably the show's most anticipated bout, and the aforementioned Acclaimed member revealed that it's created some excitement behind the scenes.
Bryce Remsburg Discusses His AEW Backstage Role
Bryce Remsburg has been one of the go-to referees in AEW for big matches. Remsburg has also credited AEW president Tony Khan with "changing his life" by giving him an opportunity with the company, and during an appearance on "Off The Top Rope," Remsburg discussed what makes Khan stand out among other wrestling promoters.
Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA
Karen Jarrett mostly served as an on-screen character during her career in wrestling, with her only match being when she teamed with real-life husband Jeff Jarrett to take on real-life ex-husband Kurt Angle and Chyna at TNA Sacrifice in 2011. It ended up being the late Chyna's final match. "'What...
