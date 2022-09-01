Read full article on original website
From The Confessional: Heading Back To School
Sure, it seems like the Fourth of July was just a couple of weeks ago. And yes, you did just see a Halloween display in your local drug store. So if time is feeling extra weird to you right now, you’re not alone. But before the mega marketing cyclone that is Halloween-Thanksgiving-Hanukkah-Christmas-Kwanzaa-New Year’s Eve gets underway, we have Back to School.
This Is The Last Year I'll Have Two Kids Going Back To School And I'm Kind Of Dying Inside
It wasn’t that long ago that I was helping my three kids get ready for their first day of school. I had a 4th grader, a 2nd grader, and one going into kindergarten. I cried when I dropped them all off, and at least half of those tears were from joy and relief. Aside from the occasional girls’ weekend away, I hadn’t had six hours to myself during the day since my oldest was born. I was getting a respite —some space to breathe and figure out what the next phase of my life would be. Maybe I’d start writing a book, tear down the kitchen cabinets, or learn to speak Italian.
Siri Daly Gets Candid About Her "Sleep Divorce" & Embracing Back-To-School Chaos
For Siri Daly, there's nothing like waking up before her kids and enjoying a hot cup of coffee all by her lonesome — made better by a good night's rest thanks to her "sleep divorce" from husband Carson Daly. "There's a stigma about it, like, you must sleep next...
Sleepovers Can Be Fun — But They Can Also Lead To Unexpected Trauma, Says Child Psychiatrist
Generally, when people think about sleepovers and slumber parties, it's a positive association. There's so much to love about these all-night get-togethers, right? Staying up way too late, eating all the junk food, laughing until your stomach hurts... it can be a blast. But if you're honest enough with yourself, you might have a few unsavory recollections from those same experiences, too. So, while some parents see sleepovers as a rite of passage for their kids and a chance for some kid-free time for themselves, Dr. Mitnaul — a child psychiatrist (and dad of six!) on TikTok — is talking about why he sees sleepovers as detrimental to his kids' normal growth and development.
Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash After Her Daughter Penelope Made A Makeup Tutorial
Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism online after her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, posted a makeup tutorial on TikTok on her shared account with her mom. In the since-deleted TikTok, Penelope first puts on a pink headband and applies a serum to prep her...
Adrienne Bailon Kept A 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy A Secret
Adrienne Bailon hasn’t been shy about sharing her fertility struggles with fans. But, when the Cheetah Girls star found out that the surrogate her and her husband Israel Houghton hired was pregnant back in December, she opted to keep the news to herself for the sake of her mental health.
Khloé Kardashian On Being A Mom Of Two: 'I Love Everything, Even The Hard Parts'
For the last few weeks, Khloé Kardashian has been mum about her newest addition with ex Tristan Thompson — a baby boy born via surrogate earlier this month. But in a new interview, the reality star and Good American founder shares what life’s been like as a mom of two.
Heidi Klum Is Calling Her Freshman Daughter At College 'Every Two Hours'
Dropping off your child at college is hard, especially when its your first-born and the experience is full of unknowns for all parties. Well, Heidi Klum is in it and she’s freaking out a little bit about what her daughter will get up to in the Big Apple. During...
Meghan Markle Shares What Post-Royal Parenting Looks Like For Her
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is loving her new life in Montecito, California. Healing after years of mental strife following a brief but turbulent royal existence, she’s now open to sharing her mission, her home, and her family. “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really...
Back-To-School Season Always Feels Like A Fresh Start
I felt the first twinge of excitement for fall yesterday. My kids wanted to go to the craft store to get jewelry-making supplies. As soon as we entered the store, the sweltering heat behind me, I was hit with apple-cinnamon scented pine cones and air conditioning; rows of faux pumpkins and plaid throws and mugs declaring “It’s Fall Y’all” stretched out ahead of me. And then I spotted the shelves full of markers, paints, pencils, and notebooks. For just a moment, I was going into fifth grade ,standing in the store with my mom with fists full of folders and pens thinking about what I was going to wear on the first day of school.
Jennifer Garner Wins The 'Teenage Dirtbag' Social Media Trend
MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images. Can someone get Jennifer Garner a trophy? Because she, once again, proved she’s the gem of social media. The Adam Project star tackled TikTok’s “Teenage Dirtbag” trend, but instead of sharing photos of her rebellious past, the 50-year-old mom of three...
A Scientist Says He's Figured Out An Exact Equation For Predicting Kids' Car Tantrums
Driving while your kid is absolutely screaming their head off is just part of parenting, right? Right? A statistician in the United Kingdom thinks that the car tantrum phenomenon is not only predictable and tangible, he thinks that they can be delayed indefinitely just by understanding them better. James Hind,...
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It's Adorbs
Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
A Viral Tweet Begs The Question: Should People Be Entitled To Ban Kids From Weddings?
When it comes to wedding planning, there's a seemingly endless list of things couples must worry about to make their dream day go off without a hitch. But preparing to celebrate your love with your nearest and dearest frequently brings up some tricky situations, as the debate sparked by one viral tweet recently detailed. Twitter user @Backpainandwine caused a bit of a stir by tweeting: "Probably going to get slated for this, but people are perfectly entitled to request no children at their weddings." Her thoughts quickly went viral, with thousands of people sharing their own beliefs about the "kids at weddings" conundrum.
Why Is The Reentry To Real Life After Camp So Hard?
As I write this, my kids (9, 11 & 13) have all just gotten back from various camps and my goodness I did NOT send them away like this. They are SO tired. And grumpy. And sensitive. And sweary. They are uncharacteristically obnoxious, especially the 11-year-old. Let me give you...
Exhausted Mom Gives An Example Of 'Hurtful Helping' And Default Parenting In Viral Video
No matter how progressive or communicative a cishet couple might be, there are still gender stereotypes and expectations that can seep into parenting strategies. The term “default parent” often refers to the parent in the relationship that is automatically the one to go to for a child’s needs, and, surprise! That tends to be the woman in cishet relationships.
Debut Novelist Carley Fortune Talks Lake Life, Young Love, and 'Every Summer After'
A little over 10 years ago, Carley Fortune said goodbye to her childhood lake cottage tucked away in a slice of Canadian heaven called Barry’s Bay. Similar to her book’s protagonist Persephone, Fortune packed up her old bedroom, including a series of diaries spanning from when she was 7 years old to well into her young adult life. In spring 2020, Fortune read every single diary entry, because what else was she to do during a global lockdown?
The 21 Best Learning Toys For 1-Year-Olds — According To A Pediatrician
When it comes to play, Mr. Rogers is the authority. He’s credited with some of the most famous words on the matter: “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children, play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.” When a child reaches 12 months old, new developments begin to unfold. Sweet milestones like first words balance the stress-inducing ones as your kiddo explores a new range of mobility and emotions. The best learning toys for 1-year-olds give space for these milestones to develop and grow — all at the easy pace of playtime.
John Stamos Gets Emotional Dropping His Son Billy Off On The First Day of School
John Stamos is trying not to hop on the hot mess express on his kid’s first day of school, and honestly, can you blame him? the 59-year-old dad shared a back-to-school shot of him and his son Billy, 4, on Tuesday as he prepared to start school for the first time. John’s wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, also marked the occasion on Instagram, but she has a better poker face than our poor old “Uncle Jesse.”
Healthybaby Has All The Essentials New Moms Need — & Wow, We Feel Seen
Mothers-to-be, we need to have a chat. It’s probable that you’ve stocked up on cute onesies, a few variations of baby nail clippers, and those little signs or stickers to mark the months through your baby’s first year. Perhaps you’ve even posted on a forum somewhere, asking other mothers what must-haves they recommend for the hospital bag. Essentially, you’ve thought about what you need prior to birth and what your baby needs post-birth. Allow me to hold your sweet head gently in my hands and tell you this: You are what your baby needs most post-birth. That means you will need a whole lot more than a push present and a sushi order to care for yourself once the baby arrives. And to get you started with the most essential essentials, Healthybaby’s thoughtful and safe products for new moms have you covered.
