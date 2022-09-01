Read full article on original website
UC students reminded of code of conduct ahead of Labor Day weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students are being asked to keep the Student Code of Conduct in mind as they have “an enjoyable and safe long weekend” following large off-campus parties that caused property damage and littering in the CUF neighborhood. UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Dean of Students...
Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
Turpin High School student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Turpin High School student is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Officials with Forest Hills School District said the student, identified as Amdebreahn Malede in the criminal complaint, made the threatening statements while riding a school bus and no one was hurt.
2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Ohio file lawsuit in Hamilton County over abortion rights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Planned Parenthood of the Southwest Ohio Region and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, ACLU, filed a new joint lawsuit Friday in Hamilton County, aiming to restore abortion rights in the state after a heartbeat is detected. The lawsuit was filed at the Hamilton County Court of...
BODYCAM: Video shows gun battle, death of man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati headquarters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video footage released Friday shows the dramatic pursuit and standoff with a man who tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati headquarters building. A version of the 45-minute video comprising dashcam footage, bodycam footage and drone footage is embedded above. Ricky Shiffer, 42, reportedly brought a nail...
Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Col. Michael Jones with the Kenton County Police Department. Jones says officers went to the backyard of...
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Batesville, Indiana couple is accused of stealing from a family member diagnosed with dementia. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide are charged with theft over $50,000 and exploitation of an endangered adult. The charges arose from a 2018 guardianship case opened for Shouna’s...
2 people hospitalized following head-on collision in Dearborn County, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WXIX) - Two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision in Dearborn County Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say that the accident happened in the 3500 block of Harrison Brookville Road around 10:45 a.m. Both people were taken to UC Medical Center, ISP said. The...
Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board. David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release. Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus...
Ready for Riverfest? Here are road closures in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to grace the Ohio and Kentucky banks of the Ohio River this Sunday for the annual Labor Day Riverfest celebration, culminating with the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks spectacular as a way to bid adieu to summer, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Prosecutors oppose Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal court record
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County prosecutors are fighting back against the request from Skylar Richardson to have her record sealed. The former teen, who was once accused of killing her baby, filed a motion in mid-August asking a judge to seal her record. A few weeks after her motion...
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day weekend events are in-the-works for the Queen City as many businesses and communities organize a plethora of things to do for the holiday weekend. “Name Your Price” Adoption Event with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE has been at over capacity since April and...
1 dead after flash flooding in southeastern Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - One person is dead and many homes and roads are damaged after flash flooding in Southeastern Indiana Saturday night. “A nightmare,” Switzerland County resident Jeremy Robinson said. “It rained and rained until everything up the creek came down the creek and it’s just unimaginable.”
First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch through 11 p.m.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to downpours and flooding. Most of the Tri-State is under a flood watch through 11 p.m. There is a flash flood warning for northeast Hamilton and western Warren counties until 7 a.m. Watch out for ponding on roads. It...
High School Football
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery. The head coach returns to the sideline Friday night after undergoing major surgery. High-school football team honors fallen Clermont County sheriff’s detective. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT. |. By Payton Marshall. ‘He’s someone who paid...
