Lockland, OH

Fox 19

UC students reminded of code of conduct ahead of Labor Day weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students are being asked to keep the Student Code of Conduct in mind as they have “an enjoyable and safe long weekend” following large off-campus parties that caused property damage and littering in the CUF neighborhood. UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Dean of Students...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

2 people hospitalized following shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital following a shooting that took place near the University of Cincinnati around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati police say that the shooting happened on Short Vine. The victims were taken to UC Medical Center, officers said. Police say that two guns were recovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shooting another man, pistol-whipping witness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man who was hanging out of the passenger door of a car opened fire in Lockland on Aug. 30, court documents say. William McClain, 30, of Colerain shot Eric Jenkins twice in the pelvis on Central Avenue, according to the documents. McClain’s accused of pistol-whipping the...
LOCKLAND, OH
#Police
Fox 19

Human remains found in woods near Elsmere home

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kenton County police and the crime scene investigation unit were called to a wooded area in Elsmere Saturday after receiving a tip that human remains were found, according to Col. Michael Jones with the Kenton County Police Department. Jones says officers went to the backyard of...
ELSMERE, KY
Fox 19

Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board. David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release. Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus...
CINCINNATI, OH
Public Safety
Fox 19

Ready for Riverfest? Here are road closures in Cincinnati, Covington and Newport

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) -Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to grace the Ohio and Kentucky banks of the Ohio River this Sunday for the annual Labor Day Riverfest celebration, culminating with the Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks spectacular as a way to bid adieu to summer, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Labor Day weekend events are in-the-works for the Queen City as many businesses and communities organize a plethora of things to do for the holiday weekend. “Name Your Price” Adoption Event with Cincinnati Animal CARE. Cincinnati Animal CARE has been at over capacity since April and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead after flash flooding in southeastern Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - One person is dead and many homes and roads are damaged after flash flooding in Southeastern Indiana Saturday night. “A nightmare,” Switzerland County resident Jeremy Robinson said. “It rained and rained until everything up the creek came down the creek and it’s just unimaginable.”
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch through 11 p.m.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to downpours and flooding. Most of the Tri-State is under a flood watch through 11 p.m. There is a flash flood warning for northeast Hamilton and western Warren counties until 7 a.m. Watch out for ponding on roads. It...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

High School Football

Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery. The head coach returns to the sideline Friday night after undergoing major surgery. High-school football team honors fallen Clermont County sheriff’s detective. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT. |. By Payton Marshall. ‘He’s someone who paid...
MILFORD, OH

