Antelope Valley Press
Ducks racing for $1 million
PALMDALE — You might be singing “rubber duckie, you’re so fine” if your rubber duck wins the $1 million top prize at the Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West. The race is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday,...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [9-4-2022]
First, yes, the ridiculous heatwave continues. If you need immediate relief, check out this list of resources (including a map of cooling centers) created by L.A. County. And if you’re still interested in getting out of the house today…. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September...
welikela.com
7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]
Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Ellina Abovian’s Glendale family ties and the importance of community
KTLA 5 Morning News reporter Ellina Abovian’s L.A. story starts halfway across the globe. She and her family fled Armenia as refugees when she was just a year old. The family stopped in Italy before making their way to Hollywood. “That was a huge culture shock,” she explained. “We...
Antelope Valley Press
DC competes well at McFarland Invite
MCFARLAND — The Desert Christian High School cross country team kicked off its season at the McFarland Invitational on Saturday. In attendance at the meet were McFarland legendary coach Jim White, and most of the team, including top runner Thomas Valles, from the 1987 State Champion team, which was the subject of the 2015 Disney movie “McFarland.”
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
Antelope Valley Press
High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
PALMDALE — The draft Environmental Impact Report for the segment of the planned California High-Speed Rail system between Palmdale and Burbank is available for public review and comment. The proposed bullet train, which would link Los Angeles and San Francisco, is facing an uncertain future, given escalating costs and...
myburbank.com
What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!
A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Storm Knocks Down Trees, Blocking Roadways
A Santa Clarita storm knocked down trees and blocked roadways Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, wind triggered by a Santa Clarita storm led to fallen trees in some parts of Santa Clarita, including on main roadways. Debris could be found along Bouquet Canyon Road and Plum Canyon Road. Fallen trees...
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers To Open In Response To Excessive Heat
Due to excessive heat in the forecast, the City of Santa Clarita has designated branches of their libraries as cooling centers. Starting Thursday through Saturday, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches are set to be open as cooling centers, with select locations available through Monday, according to City officials.
kvta.com
Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+
Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report.
Video: Flames shoot through downtown L.A. building’s roof
A commercial building in downtown Los Angeles burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control Friday afternoon. The fire, which was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East 17th Street, was contained by 5:48 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 2,254-square-foot […]
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Santa Clarita Radio
PSA Featuring Saugus High School Shooting Survivor Wins Emmy Award
Sandy Hook Promise’s “Teenage Dream” won Emmy Awards’ Outstanding Commercial honor for 2022, featuring appearances from teenage survivors of school shootings, including a survivor of the 2019 Saugus High School Shooting. On Sunday, Sandy Hook Promise’s “Teenage Dream” PSA was selected as the winner of the...
foxla.com
Heavy rains pound Santa Clarita
Heavy rains and winds blew through Santa Clarita Sunday, with patio furniture getting blown into one family's pool. Video courtesy of @ChristyRN_ via Twitter.
