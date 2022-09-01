ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How Brent Venables 'Sparked Something' Inside LB David Ugwoegbu

By Ross Lovelace
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K84xR_0hdr0Ki500

Oklahoma's defensive minded coaching staff additions continue to pay off.

David Ugwoegbu has always had the physical tools to be great. With an enhanced mindset and a busy offseason, he’s even further down  the right path.

Production-wise, Ugwoegbu experienced his best season in Norman a year ago, totaling 49 tackles in five starts. He made more stops, but struggled to get to the quarterback and cause disruption in the backfield, recording just 1.5 tackles for loss and no sacks.

For Ugwoegbu, a fresh start seems to be exactly what he needed.

By all accounts, he’s had one of the best offseasons of anyone on the team, and it started with conditioning. The rising senior played last season listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, but told the media that he is currently down to around 242 pounds. He’s added muscle and speed to a hard-hitting game.

“I have to credit a lot of that to the staff that came in with Coach ( Brent ) Venables , Coach ( Ted ) Roof, Coach ( Jerry ) Schmitty ,” Ugwoegbu said. “From the first day I met them, I saw that intensity they were going to bring to the program. It just sparked something in me that these are people I’d love to follow. You hear them say, ‘I’d run through a wall for these coaches,’ that’s how I feel about every single one of them."

That spark from the new regime could be all the talented middle linebacker needed. Ugwoegbu has been dubbed as a high-ceiling athlete since the day he arrived in Norman. Now, with some of the best defensive minds in the country leading the way, his game seems to have benefitted greatly.

“I’ve kind of just been banking on my athleticism and not realizing the details and how much more efficient I could move depending on the stuff he’s been telling me,” Ugwoegbu explained. “That’s exactly what I’ve been seeing translate.”

If Ugwoegbu can take over the Mike spot and produce right away, Oklahoma’s defense will take a big step forward. He also has a chance to boost his NFL Draft stock significantly with an efficient season.

Not only has he taken steps towards greatness on the field, but he has grown in a leadership role off the field too. The linebacker unit has preached being the closest unit, and Ugwoegbu has a lot to do with that. His efforts were noticed, as he was named a team captain this week.

“He's been the best leader, man,” Danny Stutsman said about his teammate. “Him and DaShaun (White) are both captains. When they announced it, I was so happy because those guys took me under their wing. They showed me the ways. Us together, us out on the field, it's going to be a blast. I'm so excited.”

Ugwoegbu has been preparing for his moment all summer long and will get the chance to showcase it in less than a week.

“One-hundred percent more confident,” Ugwoegbu said. “The separation is in the preparation and we prepare a lot as you can see with Coach Venables. As I leave here, I’m going to be doing something related to football until I go to sleep. That’s where the confidence comes from is how much we prepare.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Special Message For Stephen A. Smith

NBA legend Magic Johnson and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith don't always see eye-to-eye where basketball is concerned. But Magic had an important message for Stephen A. after today's episode of First Take. Stephen A. introduced today's show from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which will be hosting...
NBA
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has Message For LSU's Starting Quarterback

LSU head coach Brian Kelly kept his starting quarterback concealed leading up to Sunday's season-opener against Florida State. As first reported earlier in the day by Matt Zenith of On3 Sports, the Tigers are turning to Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. With the news out, a famous alum encouraged the team's new QB1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy