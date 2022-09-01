Kent B. Augustson, 74, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Sheboygan Health Services after a courageous 15 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Kent was born March 23, 1948 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Elmer and Geraldine (Binns) Augustson. He graduated from Galesburg High School. He then went on to study at Kansas University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Comprehensive Biochemistry and Physiology in 1970, a doctor of dentistry degree from Loyola University of Chicago in 1974, and a MS Specialty Certificate in orthodontics from Loyola in 1976.

