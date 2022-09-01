Hard Work and Versatility Paved the Way for Raiders WR DJ Turner

For the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner, ‘No News is Good News’.

The Las Vegas Raiders truly had a feel good underdog story during the offseason.

Last year’s undrafted free agent wide receiver DJ Turner spent his rookie season on the Raiders practice squad.

While it didn’t look like Turner was going to have a role on the offensive side of the ball, coaches figured he was worth the shot and hoped he would develop into a good special teams specialist.

Over the last few weeks, Turner out practiced and out played many of the players who were projected to make the main roster and found his way into the Raiders 53-man roster.

“I came into the building to do a walk thru and to do a lift, and I was just nervously walking around,” said Turner. “You never know if somebody’s going to call you, grab you at any point.”

Time went on, and Turner wasn't getting a call. At this point he figured ‘No News is Good News’.

Indeed it was.

"It's not like somebody calls you like, 'Hey, congratulations.' Nobody calls you and that's kind of your sign that you're good," said Turner after making the initial roster. "Even after one o'clock, it wasn't an official thing that came out. I had family members back home calling me and asking, 'Do you know?' And I'm like, 'I think so.' I mean, I talked to some of the coaches, so I kind of knew."

Turner’s Stock Rose During the Preseason.

The new coaching staff preached versatility all offseason and given the opportunity to compete for a primary position on the roster, Turner took that chance and made the best of it.

Week in and week out, Turner came to work and finished with a great preseason performance.

He showed his versatility on special teams and as an offensive player, catching the attention of the coaching staff.

Versatility in all four phases of special teams, not just kick returning.

“Special teams is as important, if not more important, than any other phase of the game,” said Turner. “Especially in this level, you’ve got to be able to do everything. So I spent some time back there returning, but I also tried to hone in on being a gunner, being a guy on kickoff. . . I feel like versatility in all four phases of special teams is big for everybody, not just myself.”

From spending last season in the practice squad as UDFA, to out playing his competition and then making the initial 53-man roster the following year is an accomplishment not many players do.

"It's definitely a great feeling, but I kind of look at it as an opportunity to get another opportunity to do more," added Turner. "Even though it's the initial 53-roster, I feel like every day is still up for grabs. You've got to go out and you've got to compete and be your best every day, because like I said, the nature of the business is you never know."

Turner and the Raiders open up the regular season on Sept.11 , against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Cal.

