News Channel 25

Person of interest identified in Houston murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person of interest has been identified for the murder of a 36-year-old on Monday. Insy Curz-Flores was found dead in a mobile trailer home in the 15600 block of Market Street, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities identified her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jose Corona as a person of interest.
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
fox26houston.com

Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
Click2Houston.com

2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
fox26houston.com

Houston religious leader scammed out of nearly $500 by fake CenterPoint Energy reps

HOUSTON - Scammers are everywhere and seem to target victims during the most convenient time, which is exactly what happened to a religious leader in Houston, who lost nearly $500 to fake CenterPoint Energy reps. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees. Kameelah Ahmad tells FOX...
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
cw39.com

Victim's boyfriend has not been found

HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
Click2Houston.com

Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston

A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
HOUSTON, TX

