FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Police arrest 2 suspected robbers after 30-minute chase around Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A group of men led Houston police on a wild ride over the weekend in a chase that last more than a half-hour. Police said a call around 11 p.m. on Saturday came out as an aggravated robbery. Officers located the suspected vehicle and gave chase.
'Tragedy' | Houston pastor reiterates comments on crime during sermon
HOUSTON — One week after a notable Houston pastor received some backlash following comments he made during a sermon, Dr. Ed Young with Second Baptist Church reiterated his statements. "I had no idea that when you stood up and simply read the best crime statistics I could put together...
Person of interest identified in Houston murder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person of interest has been identified for the murder of a 36-year-old on Monday. Insy Curz-Flores was found dead in a mobile trailer home in the 15600 block of Market Street, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities identified her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jose Corona as a person of interest.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people. In 2019 the...
Reducing crime in Harris County - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - A truly stunning and in my mind, "game-changing" development this week. It came from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who reported that in the 8 months since significant over-time was finally approved for his department - the additional "boots on the ground" he's been able to deploy have arrested nearly three thousand wanted fugitives - more than half of them "violent".
2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a gunman opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
Suspected drunk driver charged in 14-year-old's death after crash in Galveston, police say
Texas prison records show that Brazier was in prison, serving a three-year sentence for driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession.
Houston religious leader scammed out of nearly $500 by fake CenterPoint Energy reps
HOUSTON - Scammers are everywhere and seem to target victims during the most convenient time, which is exactly what happened to a religious leader in Houston, who lost nearly $500 to fake CenterPoint Energy reps. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HPD issues warning about criminals impersonating CenterPoint Energy employees. Kameelah Ahmad tells FOX...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Indigo Garza murder: 20-year-old killed in retaliation over robbery during drug deal, filing reads
A day after Indigo Garza's mother spoke to ABC13, police revealed the main players accused in the young woman's death more than six months ago.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
