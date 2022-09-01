Lands' End: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands' End Inc. (LE) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $351.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $390 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 49 cents to 70 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.6 billion to $1.64 billion.

