Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $2.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 61 cents to 71 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $680 million to $705 million.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTH