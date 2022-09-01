ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Register Citizen

'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Performance apparel brand Vuori opens first Connecticut store in Westport

WESTPORT — Southern California-style athletic clothing has made its way to Southern Connecticut with the debut of Vuori, a new store at 166 Main Street that opened on Sept. 2. Vuori calls itself “a new perspective on performance apparel,” inspired by coastal California active lifestyles. The company...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC New York

Long Island Water Emergency Extends to 1.2 Million in Suffolk County

The Suffolk County Water Authority said Friday it had extended its water emergency order to its entire customer base, all 1.2 million of them, citing persistent drought conditions that have both Long Island counties squarely in the "severe drought" category. The Stage 1 Water Emergency now stretches from the Nassau/Suffolk...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
getitforless.info

NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK

Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good

The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
FISHKILL, NY
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
CONNECTICUT STATE

