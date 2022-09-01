Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Brooklyn fete kicks off carnival and Labor Day weekend celebrations
Mayor Eric Adams and elected officials attended a fete at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday night to kick off carnival celebrations scheduled throughout the city on Monday.
Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer
Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend.
Members of the Garifuna community to march in West Indian Day Parade
Monday’s West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn will bring together a melting pot of Caribbean cultures. This year members of the Garifuna community are joining the festivities.
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Performance apparel brand Vuori opens first Connecticut store in Westport
WESTPORT — Southern California-style athletic clothing has made its way to Southern Connecticut with the debut of Vuori, a new store at 166 Main Street that opened on Sept. 2. Vuori calls itself “a new perspective on performance apparel,” inspired by coastal California active lifestyles. The company...
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
East Hampton set to unveil ‘Platinum Bull’ sculpture, hopes to draw people to area
The village of East Hampton is to unveil a new ‘Platinum Bull” sculpture this weekend. The sculpture, in the center of Herrick Park, had people in awe, as it was being shined and polished before its official unveiling. “I think it is something that is really enjoyable for...
Long Island Water Emergency Extends to 1.2 Million in Suffolk County
The Suffolk County Water Authority said Friday it had extended its water emergency order to its entire customer base, all 1.2 million of them, citing persistent drought conditions that have both Long Island counties squarely in the "severe drought" category. The Stage 1 Water Emergency now stretches from the Nassau/Suffolk...
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown closes for good
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Smithtown has shut its doors permanently. First opened in 2017, this was the third location of the Maryland-based franchise planned to open on Long Island. The first two opened in East Meadow and Franklin Square. People began talking about the restaurant closing...
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County
Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
At 102, this Stamford woman’s memories are more about family than a lifetime of cross-country moves
STAMFORD — Eileen Gallagher was born in the year that women's suffrage became law, the year Babe Ruth became a Yankee and the year Warren G. Harding became President of the United States. She's seen the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, watched telephones go from call center...
Stratford woman kicks off venture to establish 'African village' educational project
Veronica Wilson, whose African name is Atipena Nana Kyerewaa, will hold a fundraiser next weekend to help establish "Nana's African Village."
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations
We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA. If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.
Tiki-themed bar opens in Newburgh
The owners say they are hoping that their unique decor and business model will attract a crowd.
Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
