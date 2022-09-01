ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School supply giveaway at Milwaukee's Bruce Elementary

MILWAUKEE - The start of the school year is underway, but some families still need supplies. To help, a backpack and school supply giveaway was held at Bruce Elementary School in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 3. The nonprofit organization Loaf, Inc. organized the event, which had enough backpacks and supplies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'

MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bhhschicago.com

1732 N 56th St

Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses

RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Madison Haugen

She began breaking school records on the links as a freshman while helping Brookfield East girls golf get noticed. Now as a junior, she's trying to do even more, and she is this week's High School Hot Shot.
SPARTA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a shooting near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 6 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 63rd and Thurston

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shooting Sunday evening, Sept. 4 near 63rd and Thurston. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this point. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. There's no word on whether any arrests have been made. FOX6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

WISN

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
KENOSHA, WI
wgtd.org

Double Fatality; Racine Council Vacancies; Busy Highways Reopen

-0- A major thoroughfare in Pleasant Prairie has reopened following a several months-long reconstruction project. In order to facilitate improvements to the intersection at State Highways 32 and 165, officials elected earlier this summer to completely block off the intersection, cutting off the most direct route into and out of Illinois for many drivers. Officials at the time said the roads would reopen by Labor Day. The roadblocks were removed on Friday.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant attack, robbery; Detroit woman sentenced to prison

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Detroit woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison, accused in a robbery and attack on a Walmart employee in Mount Pleasant in 2020. Tia Sullivan, 32, pleaded guilty on May 27 to robbery and first-degree reckless injury. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs seized in Washington County, humane society takes in nearly 50

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Humane Society took in nearly 50 dogs, most of them puppies, late Friday, Sept. 2. The organization said the dogs were being illegally transported to the area from Texas in a pickup truck and seized by law enforcement, intercepted at a home in Richfield. The Washington County Sheriff's Office contacted the Washington County Humane Society, and they jumped into action, working through the night to get the 46 puppies and one adult dog settled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gary D'Amato remembers Herb Kohler, ‘a huge friend of golf’

KOHLER, Wis. - Herb Kohler revolutionized the Kohler Company, transforming the way bathrooms and homes looked since the 1970s, but his greatest legacy may be his efforts to introduce Wisconsin to a greater audience. He did so through golf. Kohler passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 83.
KOHLER, WI

