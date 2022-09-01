Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT UP TO 27 PERCENT ON THE RUM CREEK FIRE
Containment is up to 27 percent on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said firefighters are taking advantage of cooler, more humid weather to make progress. Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines. Natural...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire containment lines advance, some resources redeploy
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today the Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says, "Nearly the entire Rum Creek Fire is encircled by well-defined control lines." That progress has some crews starting to stand down from the fire. Fire personnel are listed at 2,098 today for the Rum Creek Fire and its 18,966 burned acres, one week into the fire's unified command and two weeks today since Northwest Incident Management Team took charge of the fire response.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire reaches 18,000 acres, aerial attack resumed
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is getting aerial attack again as firefighters achieve 17% containment on the deadly wildfire in northern Josephine County. The fire's size today is reported at 18,385 acres. A cold weather front across the area yesterday late Friday brought wind and gusts that risked...
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE OVER 18,300 ACRES
The Rum Creek Fire, burning in Josephine County, is now at 18,385 acres and 17 percent contained. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said a cold front moved past the fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds. These winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 miles per hour. The fire stayed within the preliminary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked those fires and kept them small. Saturday, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires.
KTVL
JCFD5 knocks down fully involved vehicle fire on I-5, no spread to vegetation
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County Fire District #5 responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on southbound I-5 near exit 6 on Saturday afternoon. The fire has been knocked down according to JCFD5. ODF and CAL FIRE were on standby in case the incident escalated, but there was...
kptv.com
PHOTO GALLERY: National Guard med evac helicopter and crew assist with Rum Creek Fire effort
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon National Guard sent a medical evacuation helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Military Department. “We are here in Medford for MEDEVAC stand by for the wildland fires and are the dedicated MEDEVAC asset for any of the firefighting crews in the area,” said HH-60 Pilot, Chief Warrant Officer Corey Wadsworth.
KDRV
Fire crews working on grass fire in Northwest Medford
Medford, Ore. - Crews are on scene of a grass fire burning near the corner of Lynn St. and Gore Ave. The fire was estimated to be about half an acre in size, but crews moved quickly on the scene to get it under control. The fire was burning in...
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon National Guard Supporting Rum Creek Fire Fighting
MEDFORD, Ore.— The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
kqennewsradio.com
RFP MILL IN WEED, CALIFORNIA UNDAMAGED, ONE BUILDING BURNS
The Roseburg Forest Products veneer mill in Weed California was not damaged in the Mill Fire which began Friday, though an empty building on company property did burn. Communications Director Rebecca Taylor told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that when the fire began the mill, which employs 145 people, was evacuated. Taylor said, “Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed”. At least one team member lost their home, according to Taylor. She said the company will provide assistance just as they did after the Boles Fire in 2014.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
KTVL
Driver arrested in Central Point after nearly striking several pedestrians
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — At approximately 9:39 on Saturday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver nearly striking several pedestrians in the Downing Road area of Central Point. Witnesses also reported the male driver pointed something at them, possibly a...
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
KDRV
Police are looking for missing person Jeannie Patterson
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. It says 46-year-old Jeannie M Patterson stands 5’3” and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It says she was last seen approximately August 31 in...
ijpr.org
A city in three days: how Oregon's largest wildfire is managed
Three separate firefighting agencies are working together on the nearly 17,000-acre Rum Creek Fire, northwest of Grants Pass: Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Teams are currently focusing on the eastern edge of the fire, which is spreading the fastest....
kezi.com
Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
