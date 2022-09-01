ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

geekspin

Back-to-school gift guide 2022 + Lenovo laptop giveaway

We’ve gathered a list of top-tier gadgets and accessories that will help students make the best of their academic year. What’s more, to celebrate going back to school, we’re giving away the ultra-light, 13-inch Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop. This super thin laptop is powered by an...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support

The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!

When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone

What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras

Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ exterior is expected to stay exactly the same as on their predecessors, perhaps spruced up with a new color or two, the Galaxy S23 Ultra design will only stay largely the same, as it will undergo subtle changes necessitated by bigger under-the-hood improvements.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100

You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

The Motorola Edge (2022) fixes the issues of its predecessor

Once again, Motorola is targeting the mid-range segment with its new Motorola Edge (2022), meaning it competes directly with the likes of the Pixel 6a. Design-wise, the 2022 Motorola Edge doesn’t look much different than its predecessor, but internally, much has been improved – including everything from its camera, to its chipset, and its display.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Jabra's new Elite 5 earbuds are feature-rich and priced to move

It might not have the same name recognition as players like Sony and Samsung, but Jabra makes some of the best earbuds out there right now. At IFA today, the company took the wraps off its latest true wireless offering, the Elite 5. They offer a surprisingly robust feature set including ANC and Bluetooth multipoint at a price that undercuts many similarly-equipped buds: $150.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Turn that old iPod wireless with these ingenious earbuds

Bridging the analog-digital divide. True wireless earbuds have come a long way. Battery life has gone up all the way to a full day of use, lossless codecs and better drivers have improved sound quality by leaps and bounds, and high-end features like active noise cancellation are now commonplace on even affordable true wireless earbuds. However, there’s one feature that still makes me reach out for my traditional wired or over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones — an audio input jack.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Kim Kardashian gets her own Beats headphones collab

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Beats by Dre, has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch the first-ever custom collaboration of their highly-rated Beats Fit Pro true-wireless earbuds. The Beats collaboration with Kim combines fashion and functionality by...
CELEBRITIES
notebookcheck.net

Jabra Elite 5: Leak confirms specifications, design and colour options ahead of launch

Roland Quandt has leaked the Jabra Elite 5, next-generation earbuds that could replace both the Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. For some reason, Jabra elected against releasing the Elite 4, with the Elite 4 Active succeeding the Elite 3. However, the company still sells the Elite 3, albeit at a discount. Potentially, Jabra could include the Elite 5 in its lineup without dropping the Elite 4 Active or the Elite 3, although that seems unlikely given the similarities between the Elite 3 and the Elite 5.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus $1,500

Sennheiser has unveiled its new Ambeo Soundbar Plus offering a more affordable audio package when compared to the more expensive Ambeo Soundbar Max previously launched and priced at $2,500. The new Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 and is now available to preorder and is being marketed as the “world’s first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar.”
ELECTRONICS
