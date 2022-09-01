Read full article on original website
Turn off the world around you with a pair of wireless earbuds for $49
Who says you can’t get a great pair of wireless earbuds for under $50? Soundcore’s Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear earbuds are on sale for half off this weekend. It’s unusual to find a pair of wireless earbuds for such a low price –...
Back-to-school gift guide 2022 + Lenovo laptop giveaway
We’ve gathered a list of top-tier gadgets and accessories that will help students make the best of their academic year. What’s more, to celebrate going back to school, we’re giving away the ultra-light, 13-inch Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop. This super thin laptop is powered by an...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
Phone Arena
Get one of the best-sounding earbuds with $70 off right now!
When it comes to earbuds most people immediately think about Samsung and Apple, maybe Sony if they’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, there are other brands out there that tick all the boxes and then some!. Bowers & Wilkins is one such brand - the sound specialists from the...
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone
What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
Phone Arena
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ exterior is expected to stay exactly the same as on their predecessors, perhaps spruced up with a new color or two, the Galaxy S23 Ultra design will only stay largely the same, as it will undergo subtle changes necessitated by bigger under-the-hood improvements.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
9to5Mac
mophie launches snap+ multi-device travel charger, 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, more
Mophie is out today with its latest snap+ charging accessories for iPhone, AirPods, iPad, Mac, and more. Headlining the releases are the new snap+ 3-in-1 wireless charging stand and the multi-device travel charger. mophie announced the new snap+ lineup arrivals in a press release and made them available to order...
The Motorola Edge (2022) fixes the issues of its predecessor
Once again, Motorola is targeting the mid-range segment with its new Motorola Edge (2022), meaning it competes directly with the likes of the Pixel 6a. Design-wise, the 2022 Motorola Edge doesn’t look much different than its predecessor, but internally, much has been improved – including everything from its camera, to its chipset, and its display.
Jabra's new Elite 5 earbuds are feature-rich and priced to move
It might not have the same name recognition as players like Sony and Samsung, but Jabra makes some of the best earbuds out there right now. At IFA today, the company took the wraps off its latest true wireless offering, the Elite 5. They offer a surprisingly robust feature set including ANC and Bluetooth multipoint at a price that undercuts many similarly-equipped buds: $150.
Android Authority
Turn that old iPod wireless with these ingenious earbuds
Bridging the analog-digital divide. True wireless earbuds have come a long way. Battery life has gone up all the way to a full day of use, lossless codecs and better drivers have improved sound quality by leaps and bounds, and high-end features like active noise cancellation are now commonplace on even affordable true wireless earbuds. However, there’s one feature that still makes me reach out for my traditional wired or over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones — an audio input jack.
Kim Kardashian gets her own Beats headphones collab
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Beats by Dre, has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch the first-ever custom collaboration of their highly-rated Beats Fit Pro true-wireless earbuds. The Beats collaboration with Kim combines fashion and functionality by...
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
notebookcheck.net
Jabra Elite 5: Leak confirms specifications, design and colour options ahead of launch
Roland Quandt has leaked the Jabra Elite 5, next-generation earbuds that could replace both the Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. For some reason, Jabra elected against releasing the Elite 4, with the Elite 4 Active succeeding the Elite 3. However, the company still sells the Elite 3, albeit at a discount. Potentially, Jabra could include the Elite 5 in its lineup without dropping the Elite 4 Active or the Elite 3, although that seems unlikely given the similarities between the Elite 3 and the Elite 5.
laptopmag.com
Apple's AirPods Max headphones return to record low price of $429 for Labor Day
Apple's AirPods Max headphones are back on sale for their lowest price ever for Labor Day. If you're looking for a price break on Apple's stellar noise-cancelling ear cans, listen to this. Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Max for $429 (opens in new tab) in various colors. These over-ear Apple...
Phone Arena
Apple's AirPods Max are on sale at their biggest discount in a few months in four colors
Even though premium over-ear headphones are not traditionally upgraded or refreshed quite as often as high-end smartphones, we can totally understand hardcore Apple fans who might feel a second AirPods Max generation is overdue. Unfortunately, there are no words on either a September or October 2022 announcement of a sequel...
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus $1,500
Sennheiser has unveiled its new Ambeo Soundbar Plus offering a more affordable audio package when compared to the more expensive Ambeo Soundbar Max previously launched and priced at $2,500. The new Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 and is now available to preorder and is being marketed as the “world’s first 7.1.4 standalone soundbar.”
