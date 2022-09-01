ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

news9.com

Crews To Begin Bridge Reconstruction Project In Rogers County

A major construction project begins this week in Rogers County. Highway 412 will narrow to one lane over the Verdigris River on Tuesday while crews replace the westbound bridge. The $13.8 million project follows the eastbound bridge's reconstruction in 2017. Construction is expected to last until late 2023.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals

A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

1 In Custody After Leading Tulsa Police On Chase On ATV

Tulsa Police engaged in a chase with two people who were riding on ATVs near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road on Saturday night. According to the police, the people on the ATVs were running stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic. Police took one of the suspects into...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Free Boat Rentals Resume At Peggy's Pond In Gathering Place

After being shut down for about a month, Peggy's Pond at Gathering Place is back open offering a unique summer activity: free kayak and pedal board rentals. However, in August, the kayaks and pedal boards were put on the shelf. Andrea Leitch, Gathering Place vice president of marketing and communications,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold

Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Innovative Teacher Of The Month: Ramona Roberts

TULSA, Okla. - Every week we recognize an innovative teacher and each month we award one of our honorees $1,000 thanks to our partnership with "Every Kid Counts Oklahoma." This month's winner is Ramona Roberts. She's a Special Education teacher at Jenks High School. News On 6's Stacia Knight sat down with her this afternoon to talk about how that money will help her classroom.
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Robotic Mowers Cut Grass On University Of Tulsa Campus

Robots are now roaming the University of Tulsa's campus this semester and many people are stopping and staring on their way to class. TU's new robotic mowers are doing more than just cutting grass, they're also stealing hearts. The four new robotic mowers munch on campus grass giving it a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa's Expo Square Hosts Punk Rock Flea Market

Those who enjoy punk rock and flea market shopping had a chance to combine the two at Tulsa's Expo Square over the weekend. The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market supports alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians. A few of the alternative genres included metal, goth, and ska. Vendors had...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Lemon-Aid Project Launches Labor Day Weekend To Benefit Lindsey House

The Lemon-Aid Project kicked off its Labor Day celebration at Mother Road Market where families picked up lemonade kits to raise money for Lindsey House. Lindsey House is an organization that board helps single mothers overcome difficult situations. "We give them life skills, financial coaching; basically, kind of help them...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For Missing 22-Year-Old Man

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Troopers...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner

A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Broken Arrow Football Team

Our Amazing Oklahomans Friday made a show of support for a young girl fighting cancer. Jayniaha Buntin was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer. Her father, the Broken Arrow Youth Football Director, said they had to drive to Tennessee every two-to-three weeks for treatment. When the BA High...

