Read full article on original website
Richard Bechdel
4d ago
what's wrong with a person, being a civil war renacter. nothing replaying history is not yet a crime. being a Pennsylvanian I think of the choices we have this man is best for the job. no more dumbycrats
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Related
Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
billypenn.com
‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
Stunning views of Philadelphia in 2 of the best rooftop bars in the country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
South Philly 12-year-old turns lemonade stand into social media phenomenon
Micah Harrigan is a South Philadelphia 12-year-old known across our area and on social media for his Micah’s Mixx sidewalk lemonade stand. But he isn’t letting success go to his head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Second day of Made in America, crowd is satified with increased security
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is the second and final day of Made in America 2022. Saturday, the parkway was packed with festival-goers. With another day of large crowds expected, officials are taking steps to make sure everyone stays safe.Many people tell us they are happy the festival is back and in full swing. Although there are thousands of people up and down the parkway, those enjoying the live concerts say they are also noticing a lot more security measures in place."Definitely, so far, there's a lot of gates you have to go through in order to get in here, different, like, security measurements," Jasmine Sprenger of Norristown said. In its tenth year, thousands of people packed the Ben Franklin Parkway, dancing to their favorite artists. Music artists are not the only ones taking center stage, but also social activism through the festival's Hub Cause Village. Meanwhile, this is the first major festival along the parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. "I feel super safe here. There are so many cops making sure all of us are good," Victor Rodriguez of Washington Township said.Gates open Sunday at noon.
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Tops Rudest Cities in U.S. List, Survey Finds
The “City of Brotherly Love” may be a misnomer, according to one recent survey naming Philadelphia the rudest city in America. Language-learning app Preply, which released the survey in August, found that Philadelphia residents rank the rudeness of the average local as a 6.43 out of ten, with Memphis, Tennessee (6.05) and New York City (6) trailing behind.
billypenn.com
Born of one garbage strike and shaped by another, Philly has one of the oldest municipal workers unions in the country
With over 9,000 current members, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees District Council 33 is one of the largest unions in Philly. It was the outgrowth of the first official coordinating body for municipal workers in Philadelphia, started in the Great Depression and growing in scope as the 20th century went on.
Here's why Made in America is more than just a music festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bad Bunny, Don Tolliver and Burna Boy were just some of the big performers Sunday night at the Made in America Festival.But this Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia isn't just about music. It's also about charity. "I'm excited to see Bad Bunny, obviously, and Don Toliver," Sara Foulner said. Despite sweltering temperatures and strict security protocols, Made in America drew thousands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. Organizers say this is one of the largest crowds...
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
In Fairmount Park, Labor Day barbecues were still on even as people cope with inflation
Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.
billypenn.com
Shelter for LGBTQ people; Biden’s Independence Mall speech; Local talent at Made in America | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. A shelter just for LGBTQ people is opening in North Philly. When the Ark of Safety opens in North Philadelphia later this month, it’ll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lykensvalley.org
Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944
A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Philadelphia, PA — 30 Top Places!
Traveling to Philadelphia would bring out the foodie in you. Across the city, you would find many restaurants that offer sumptuous creations. Tease your taste buds with dishes inspired by various cuisines from all around the world. Many eateries also exude a calm ambiance that will be perfect for dining...
CBS News
Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training. The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.
penncapital-star.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
WFMZ-TV Online
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
Comments / 2