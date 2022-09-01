ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

Richard Bechdel
4d ago

what's wrong with a person, being a civil war renacter. nothing replaying history is not yet a crime. being a Pennsylvanian I think of the choices we have this man is best for the job. no more dumbycrats

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Made in America is in full swing along the Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Ben Franklin Parkway was packed Saturday night to kick off the Made in America Festival. And this year, safety and health concerns are at the top of official's mindsThe Made in America Festival is underway. Many people tell CBS3 they are excited to see their favorite artists perform and see the city come alive Labor Day weekend.The roars from the crowd at Made in America echoed up and down the Parkway."This was last minute, so we are very excited," Jasmine Sprenger, of Norristown, said. There were food and drink vendors and star-studded performances.Thousands of people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

‘Center of the political universe’; Candidates declare for City Council; Philly’s Labor Day history | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. The NY Times last week declared Pennsylvania “center of the political universe.” People here may recall that feeling — we used the phrase back in November 2020 — but things are ramping up again. Biden chose Philly as the backdrop for his major speech about democracy, and will be in PGH today. Meanwhile, Trump campaigned in Wilkes-Barre yesterday. Of course, media attention shouldn’t matter when you’re at the polls; stay tuned for issues-focused coverage in the months ahead. [NYT$/BP 2020/Billy Penn/AP]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
CBS Philly

Second day of Made in America, crowd is satified with increased security

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday is the second and final day of Made in America 2022. Saturday, the parkway was packed with festival-goers. With another day of large crowds expected, officials are taking steps to make sure everyone stays safe.Many people tell us they are happy the festival is back and in full swing. Although there are thousands of people up and down the parkway, those enjoying the live concerts say they are also noticing a lot more security measures in place."Definitely, so far, there's a lot of gates you have to go through in order to get in here, different, like, security measurements," Jasmine Sprenger of Norristown said.  In its tenth year, thousands of people packed the Ben Franklin Parkway, dancing to their favorite artists.  Music artists are not the only ones taking center stage, but also social activism through the festival's Hub Cause Village.  Meanwhile, this is the first major festival along the parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place. "I feel super safe here. There are so many cops making sure all of us are good," Victor Rodriguez of Washington Township said.Gates open Sunday at noon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Tops Rudest Cities in U.S. List, Survey Finds

The “City of Brotherly Love” may be a misnomer, according to one recent survey naming Philadelphia the rudest city in America. Language-learning app Preply, which released the survey in August, found that Philadelphia residents rank the rudeness of the average local as a 6.43 out of ten, with Memphis, Tennessee (6.05) and New York City (6) trailing behind.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Born of one garbage strike and shaped by another, Philly has one of the oldest municipal workers unions in the country

With over 9,000 current members, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees District Council 33 is one of the largest unions in Philly. It was the outgrowth of the first official coordinating body for municipal workers in Philadelphia, started in the Great Depression and growing in scope as the 20th century went on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's why Made in America is more than just a music festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bad Bunny, Don Tolliver and  Burna Boy were just some of the big performers Sunday night at the Made in America Festival.But this Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia isn't just about music. It's also about charity. "I'm excited to see Bad Bunny, obviously, and Don Toliver," Sara Foulner said.  Despite sweltering temperatures and strict security protocols, Made in America drew thousands along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This is the first major festival along the Parkway since the Fourth of July shooting and festival-goers say they are noticing more law enforcement in place.    Organizers say this is one of the largest crowds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Mehmet Oz
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Food Truck#A C#New York City#Food Drink#Republican#Confederate#The Army War College#Df Nigeria#West African#The Nigerian Embassy#Bp#Senate#Lsb Capital Star
lykensvalley.org

Martha Jane Butcher of Lykens, 1944

A portrait of Martha Jane Butcher, from the Lykens Standard, March 17, 1944. The following article described Miss Butcher’s musical achievements at Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia:. WRITES & DIRECTS COLLEGE MUSIC COMEDY AT DREZEL, PHILADELPHIA. Tuesday, March 14 [1944], the combined student councils of Drexel Institute of Technology,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Philadelphia, PA — 30 Top Places!

Traveling to Philadelphia would bring out the foodie in you. Across the city, you would find many restaurants that offer sumptuous creations. Tease your taste buds with dishes inspired by various cuisines from all around the world. Many eateries also exude a calm ambiance that will be perfect for dining...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment

(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy