Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
GOBankingRates

Planning To Retire on a Cruise Ship? Here’s How Much It Costs

Many individuals are planning to set sail as part of their target retirement lifestyle, but not necessarily through short-term options like spending weekends on a boat. Some retirees plan to retire aboard a cruise ship. Other Options: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach. Discover: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

Under $400 Round-Trip: Cheap Destinations September 2022

September is kicking off what analysts are predicting this fall for many destinations: cheap airfare. The good news is if you’ve been trying to wait things out after an expensive summer, September is an excellent time to travel as both tickets and the touristy crowds decrease. book a cheap...
TRAVEL
msn.com

The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US

Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if security and safety are at the top of your retirement checklist, America might not be the place for you. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Learn: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Retirement Goals Every year, the Institute for Economics and Peace releases the Global Peace Index, which ranks the nations of the world based on criteria like violent crime, internal conflict, homicides, access to weapons, political instability, violent demonstrations, terrorist activity, the population of imprisoned people, safety and security, and militarization. The United States ranks No. 129, just ahead of Brazil, Burundi, Eritrea and Palestine, but just behind Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe, Egypt and the Philippines. So, not too good to say the least. Nearly all of the safest and most secure nations on Earth are in Europe. Two are in Asia, two are islands that don't have a home continent and one is in North America -- and it isn't Mexico, which ranks eight spots behind America at No. 137. Here's a look at the safest places to retire outside the U.S.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage

“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
COLORADO STATE
BoardingArea

Which Women Appear On Banknotes And Why

I find currency a fascinating topic. From how to get the best exchange rates to strategies for using currency when we travel, my curious nature wants to learn more. When researching for a previous post I began wondering about the people who appear on banknotes. Can you name the people who are on the banknotes of your home country? How about the people on the banknotes of the countries you travel to? How about the banknotes that have pictures of women on them? Your attention to detail is challenged, eh? Mine sure is.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

Five years after Amazon (AMZN) announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my...
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (3rd September)

It’s the end of another week, so it must be time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Caldly Beach at low tide, The Wirral. SWISS prepares its next season of food for long haul premium customers – another seasonal change in the works. easyJet to trial...
WORLD
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

Two Hotel Chains,Two Annoying Issues,Two Rants

In the past few months as well as recently, two different issues have cropped up at two different hotel chains. I feel like ranting. But more importantly, I’m wondering if anyone else has had these issues and how best to handle them. One is happening with Hyatt and one at Marriott hotels.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Imperium Jets Is About To Change Private Flight Bookings

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

18-Month Global Entry Delays, How To Beat It

The Department of Homeland Security’s popular Global Entry program, part of the Trusted Traveler Program, is experiencing significant delays – here’s how to beat it. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you...
TRAVEL
