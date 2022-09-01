ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jockey Jack de Bromhead, 13, dies at Glenbeigh Races

The 13-year-old son of prominent horse trainer Henry de Bromhead has died after an accident at a beach race in the Republic of Ireland. It is understood that Jack de Bromhead fell from his mount while participating in the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at Rossbeigh beach in County Kerry. His family...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

US Open: Jessica Pegula proves hunger undimmed by billions in bank

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Still loaded with endorphins and adrenalin, Danielle Collins went along with the premise. "Yeah,"...
NFL
BBC

US Open: Cameron Norrie ignores Holger Rune complaints to reach fourth round

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British number one Cameron Norrie reached the US Open fourth round for the first...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Humphries
BBC

Cambridge United 2-0 Lincoln City

Joe Ironside's quick double secured Cambridge United victory at home against Lincoln City. The visitors were made to regret missing a big chance in the first 10 minutes when Tom Hopper found Teddy Bishop following a Jubril Okedina error, but Bishop could only fire straight at Dimi Mitov. Ironside opened...
SOCCER
BBC

US Open: Daniil Medvedev to face Nick Kyrgios in New York night session

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev says fans can expect the unexpected when he meets fellow...
TENNIS
BBC

Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby

Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Serena's gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown. “Of course I watched Serena. I’m like everyone else,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old American who is seeded No. 8 at Flushing Meadows and beat qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-0. “You feel kind of sad that’s how it ends. But, I don’t know, like...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Pandemic#Pub#British#Bbc Radio Berkshire#European
BBC

Coroebus: 2,000 Guineas winner suffers fatal fall at ParisLongchamp

The 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus suffered a fatal injury in the Prix de Moulin at ParisLongchamp. William Buick's mount, trained for Godolphin by Charlie Appleby, crashed to the ground in the Group One flat race won by Ed Walker's Dreamloper. Buick, who got to his feet, was stood down from...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy