ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

These 10 Car Brands Have Increased in Price the Most Over the Past Year

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

New cars are more expensive than ever. According to the latest report from Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for new vehicles increased to $48,182 in July 2022, representing an 11.9% increase from July 2021.

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
Save More: Back-to-School Tips To Help You Cut Costs

However, some car makes are selling for more inflated prices than others. Here's a look at the car brands with average transaction prices that have increased by more than 11.9% over the past year, ranked from least to greatest year-over-year change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hODbA_0hdqvgrm00

10. BMW

  • July 2022 average transaction price: $67,770
  • July 2021 average transaction price: $59,926
  • Year-over-year percent change: 13.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Yg4c_0hdqvgrm00

9. Chrysler

  • July 2022 average transaction price: $48,384
  • July 2021 average transaction price: $42,710
  • Year-over-year percent change: 13.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnMeQ_0hdqvgrm00

8. Infiniti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aM9v3_0hdqvgrm00

7. Kia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VS4X_0hdqvgrm00

6. Acura

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBBHl_0hdqvgrm00

5. Mitsubishi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbjfe_0hdqvgrm00

4. Jeep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8Any_0hdqvgrm00

3. Honda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wUi2q_0hdqvgrm00

2. Porsche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9B6Z_0hdqvgrm00

1. Tesla

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : These 10 Car Brands Have Increased in Price the Most Over the Past Year

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Chrysler#Infiniti#Kia#Acura#Mitsubishi#Gobankingrates Com
gmauthority.com

GM Is Not Alone In Discontinuing Sedans

Automakers are constantly adjusting their lineups to suit not only broader market conditions, but the changing tastes of their customers as well, and that includes GM. That being said, GM Authority is regularly bombarded by comments and emails from readers that complain GM has dropped nearly all of its passenger cars from its North American portfolio. The thing is, GM isn’t alone in this respect.
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
DECHERD, TN
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
gmauthority.com

GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit

GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
POLITICS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Thousands of rounds of ammo have ‘gone missing’ during UPS shipping

The CEO of an online ammo retailer said last week that thousands of rounds of ammunition have “gone missing” during transit, particularly when shipped through UPS. Join our AMN Telegram channel here for no tech censorship. CEO Patrick Collins of ammunition retailer The Gun Food said of 18,000...
PUBLIC SAFETY
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
189K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy